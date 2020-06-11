College Softball
Hinson earns Academic All-America honor
Outfielder Hailey Hinson was voted onto the Division II Academic All-America second team on Wednesday, the second straight year she’s received the honor.
The College Sports Information Directors of America select the academic All-America teams.
Hinson graduated from Colorado Mesa with a degree in accounting last month with a perfect 4.0 GPA. She’s one of three CMU softball players to achieve two Academic All-America honors, joining Brooke Hodgson and McKenzie Surface. It’s the fifth straight year the Mavericks have had an Academic All-American, the only Division II program in the nation to achieve that feat.
On the field, Hinson hit 10 home runs in her career and drove in 55 runs, hitting .353. She was the RMAC academic player of the year in 2020 and a three-time first-team RMAC academic team member. She received the 2019 Summit Award, which goes to the top student in the conference championships.
College Baseball
Bramwell receives All-America award
Colorado Mesa catcher Spencer Bramwell made the Academic All-America second team.
The junior has a 3.46 GPA in health and fitness promotion. He was hitting .338 with six home runs and 15 RBI when the season was canceled.
He was the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association national player of the week after a three-home run game early in the season against Southern New Hampshire. He helped CMU reach the Division II national championship game last spring and was selected as the top catcher in the tournament.