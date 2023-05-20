Liam Hohenstein readily admitted he was nervous for his first NCAA Division II regional appearance.
You sure couldn't tell.
The freshman right-hander for the Colorado Mesa baseball team pitched like a seasoned veteran Friday night, throwing 4 2/3 innings of no-hit ball and seven shutout innings total, allowing only one hit in Colorado Mesa's 10-3 victory over St. Edward's, setting up today's South Central Region 2 championship.
“Oh, trust me, I did (have butterflies). I was nervous out there but I settled down and figured it out,” Hohenstein said with a grin.
The teams play at 2 today at The Diamond, with the Mavericks, on a 19-game winning streak, needing one win to reach the Super Regional. St. Edward's must sweep two from CMU to advance.
With Hohenstein (9-0) handcuffing the Hilltoppers' hitters, striking out seven and walking four, throwing 122 pitches, 74 for strikes, the Mavericks' hitters went to work in the third inning. The top-ranked Mavericks (47-9), seeded second in the region, finished with 18 hits.
“The game of baseball starts on the mound and Liam set the tone,” CMU coach Chris Hanks said. “He gave us a couple innings to get our offense going and then we busted it open and Liam kept throwing up zeroes.”
A base hit under the glove of a diving Harrison Reynolds at short broke up the no-hitter with two out in the fifth. Hohenstein was well aware of what he had going.
“They let me be in the dugout,” he said. “Try to stay locked in. I tried not to think about it, but it was a little hard not to.
“I think everything had its moments of working and sometimes it didn't. I think a lot of that goes to our pitching coach, (Jeff) Rodgers, who called a great game for me. I think he knew the opponents' swings very well and that was the reason why I got out of all those innings.”
Rob Sharrar got it going against St. Edward's starter Wesley Gafford (8-4) by banging a home run off the scoreboard, the 100th of the season for the Mavericks, who achieved the 100 home run/100 stolen bases mark for the first time in program history, and Julian Boyd followed with a base hit up the middle.
“I never gave that two thoughts until last week when somebody mentioned it,” Hanks said of the 100/100 mark. "That was never a goal, we just want to be a good team, be tough at the plate and we want to get better at running bases and tougher at the plate with two strikes, get hits and pitch it, so I think it's a great accomplishment.”
With one out and Boyd on third base after an errant pickoff throw and Conrad Villafuerte's groundout, Stevenson Reynolds singled to score Boyd, and with two out, Caleb Thomason hit an opposite-field single to left. Christos Stefanos' fly ball to left-center was misread Connor Cox, who came in on the ball, which sliced away from him into the gap. It got two runs home for a 4-0 lead.
And once he had that four-run lead, Hohenstein continued to attack hitters.
“Like we all say, baseball comes down to pitching and defense, and tip your hat to Liam,” St. Edward's coach Bryan Faulds said. “He didn't pitch like a freshman at all, and looking at his numbers, he hasn't pitched like a freshman all year. He did a heck of a job, kept us off-balance, was throwing strikes and just kept us guessing.”
Two defensive gems in the first two innings took away anything early for the Hilltoppers. With two out in the first, Lance Little hit a ball that appeared headed for the gap in right-center. Sharrar, though, made a diving catch to end the inning and got the crowd into the game right off the bat.
In the second, after the Mavericks had runners at the corners with one out and couldn't get a run in, Thomason, who got the start at third base, made a diving stop of a ball headed to left field, then got to his feet and threw out catcher Cullen Ainsworth.
“When a guy's throwing that well and he's pounding the zone like he was, it's a little tougher to settle in and get something going,” Ainsworth said. “We just couldn't string hits together like we usually do when we get our big innings. If we could have done that it would have been a different ballgame, but we just couldn't get that going.”
Two more runs came across in the fourth on an RBI single by Villafuerte and a groundout by Reynolds. The Mavericks broke it open in the seventh against reliever George Hettrick.
Rodgers, who struck out his first three at-bats, beat out a bunt single, but was forced at second on Thomason's bunt. Stefanos followed with a screaming double down the left-field line to put runners at second and third.
Declan Wiesner hit his seventh home run of the season, clearing the right-center field wall in front of the scoreboard, for a 9-0 lead.
The Hilltoppers (40-16) put up three runs in the eighth off Bridger Clontz, but Cooper Vasquez came out of the bullpen to strike out Kyler Kerlin on four pitches and end that rally.
Boyd, who broke CMU's single-season record for stolen bases in the sixth inning when he swiped his 37th, tripled to lead off the eighth inning when center fielder Davis Drewek slipped coming in on the ball and it skipped past him to the wall.
With the crowd screaming for the speedy Boyd to try to score on an inside-the-park home run, he was held at third when the Hilltoppers got the ball in quickly with an outstanding throw to the plate. He later scored on a passed ball for a 10-3 lead, and took some good-natured ribbing from Villafuerte, who hit an inside-the-park home run in last week's RMAC Tournament championship game.
“He said I've gotta get faster,” Boyd said, laughing. “I was just running hard because I knew it was a possibility. Conrad was able to get one, there was no reason why I shouldn't have. I definitely had to kick it into gear and see what Rook (third-base coach Sean McKinney) gave me.”
The stolen base record was special to Boyd, whose favorite player has always been Rickey Henderson.
“I remember Skip pulled me into his office in October and pointed to the record board and said, ‘Look at this. You think you can break it?' I said sure, and he told me to go for it, and I went for it. He let me loose all year, so I appreciate him for that.”
Vasquez finished up with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth, his second straight shutdown performance — he needed only 13 pitches (11 strikes) to get four outs.
With Jacob Rhoades and Hohenstein both giving the Mavs quality starts, the bullpen is rested for today, key in case of a St. Edward's victory this afternoon, which would force the if-necessary game.
“We won't take anything for granted,” Hanks said. “We're gonna put one foot in front of the other and get these guy dialed in. I know they'll be dialed in; we have great trust in them and we'll just go play the game.”