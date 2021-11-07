Darick Holmes III is coming up on his second birthday, but the little guy knows football.
“My son doesn’t talk much, but he knows his numbers,” Darick Holmes Jr. said Saturday after his breakout game of 190 rushing yards and four touchdowns, leading Colorado Mesa to a 52-9 rout of Black Hills State, finishing 5-0 at Stocker Stadium.
“I asked him, ‘How many am I going to have today?’ and he said ‘Two plus two,’ and I had four, so he called it on Friday.”
Holmes’ girlfriend and their two children moved to Grand Junction this week, and both Holmes and CMU coach Tremaine Jackson took it as a sign of a big game.
“These past four months have been really hard being away from them,” Holmes said. “Once they came here, my joy, my everything, my spirits just lifted up. I have a game Saturday, yeah, it’s going to be a good one.”
After looking at Holmes’ production when he was the featured back this season, Jackson talked with the offensive coaching staff and made a request: Get the ball in his hands.
“Looking at film, he was a mismatch problem,” Jackson said. “I went in last Sunday and watched the film and looked at the stat sheet and said we didn’t give get that kid enough touches for who he is. That was the emphasis I put on the offensive staff this week, we need to get him the football by any means necessary.”
Holmes responded with touchdown runs of 72, 19, 46 and 15 yards — 152 of his yards came on only four touches. His production was the best since David Tann went off for 206 yards and five touchdowns in 2017 against Dixie State.
The victory keeps CMU’s slim playoff hopes alive, but the Mavs, who had 572 total yards of offense, must win the final regular-season game at South Dakota Mines and still get some help.
The Mavericks (7-2, 6-2 RMAC) scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and four of the first five, and none of the drives took long.
The Mavericks needed only three plays and 61 seconds to score, with Karst Hunter lofting a fade to Elijah Lilly for an 11-yard touchdown on the first series. KJ Sapp caught another fade for a TD on CMU’s next possession after the defense held on fourth down, and then it was Holmes’ turn.
On the second play of the Mavs’ third series, he bounced to the outside and was all alone, racing 72 yards for a 21-0 lead with 4:39 to play in the first quarter.
It was 38-0 at halftime after his next two touchdowns, the first when he spun out of a tackle on the 10 and fought his way to the end zone. The next came when he was trying to convert on fourth down from near midfield. He picked up the 4 needed yards and then some, because a huge hole opened up and he sprinted 46 yards for his third TD of the day.
“I was just trying to get the first down and then, oh, look, I’m still up, just keep running,” said Holmes, who is only 5-foot-7, 180 pounds.
“Mentally, I tell myself I’m 6-2, 220,” Holmes said with his ever-present smile.
Lucas Ruiz-Diaz added a 43-yard field goal and the Mavs led 38-0 at halftime.
With the outcome in hand, it was up to the defense, which allowed only 189 yards of total offense — and only 81 rushing yards, an average of 1.8 yards per carry.
The Yellow Jackets (4-6, 2-6) managed a third-quarter field goal after the Mavericks lost a fumble, and scored a touchdown with 4:38 left in the game aided by two major penalties.
The defense was upset about giving up any points, said senior safety Deeandra Ervin, who had 10 tackles and was in on one tackle for lost yardage.
“We wanted the shutout,” said Ervin, who didn’t want to come out of his final home game. On the final defensive series, he tried to sneak back onto the field, until he got “the look” from Jackson, which told him it was time to start taking off his tape.
“We wanted the shutout so bad, we did not want to give up any points. Our young guys got in and they did well, and they need that experience.
“I’m graduating, I’m leaving, D-Mitch (safety Damar’ren Mitchell) is graduating, he’s leaving, so they’ve got to step into those shoes and those guys are phenomenally talented.”
On the sideline, after plotting for the next series, the defense was watching the Darick Holmes show.
“D-Holmes is a bad man,” Ervin said. “I call him ‘88 out the gate.’ When 88 gets the ball, he’s out of there. D-Holmes, he’s a bad man. I’m just glad he’s on my team and I don’t have to plan for him and find him out of the backfield.
“I think because he’s so short, it helps him. They can’t see him back there and by the time they do, they’re looking at the back of his jersey.”