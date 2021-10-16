Darick Holmes Jr. has been training for this moment since he was in grade school.
When your dad is a former NFL running back, it comes with the territory.
“I give that to my father. He played in the NFL and then he got his training facility,” said Holmes, Jr., who jumped at a second chance to play football at Colorado Mesa after quitting school at the University of Arizona in 2018.
“I was like 5 years old, me and my brother (Darnay) were training our whole lives. Being fast and having cuts and agility, I give that all to my dad. He trained us and look at us now, my brother’s in the NFL, I’m here trying to get to the next level.”
Darnay Holmes was a fourth-round draft pick of the New York Giants in 2020 out of UCLA, and is second on the depth chart at right cornerback.
Avian Thomas, the Mavs’ starting running back the first three games, has missed the past two weeks with an injury, as has Morian Walker. Enter Holmes, who shared reps with Jesse Rodriquez and Isaac Maestas, but his speed was a difference-maker.
He still wears a receiver’s jersey number, 88, but is listed as Thomas’ backup on the depth chart for today’s game at Fort Lewis. If Thomas is ready to go, they’ll give the Mavericks a dangerous 1-2 punch in the backfield.
Holmes’ speed can get him to the edge quickly, but he can also pick his way through traffic inside now that he remembers the patience needed for blocks to develop.
Holmes, a redshirt junior who’s 5-foot-7, 180 pounds, was a running back in high school, but moved to receiver his senior year at Newberry Park High School in Pasadena, California.
He played in the high school Blue-Grey All-American Bowl in 2015 and earned a scholarship to Arizona. After three years, he dropped out of school.
“Mentally I wasn’t there,” he said. “I went back home, got in touch with God and got close with my family. These two years, I had my son, I started working and taking care of my son and I still had the love for the game. I had eligibility, so I decided to walk on here, and it’s been a great decision. My family supported me and backed me. I’m happy. I’m just happy.”
Darick Holmes III lives with his mother in Arizona and will be 2 in January. Holmes said it’s hard to be away from his son — “He’s watching; my phone is blowing up,” Holmes said with a smile after last week’s game — but he knew he needed to finish his degree, and getting the chance to play football was too much to pass up.
“Coach (Brian Blechen) ... I train with one of his good friends and they made that connection,” Holmes said. “Coach Blech said, ‘You’ve got an opportunity. We can’t give you a scholarship, but you can walk on and earn it.’ I’m ready to play. I love football, I’ll take that moment.”
Holmes’ father, Darick Holmes Sr., played with the Packers, Bills and Colts from 1995-99, rushing for 1,769 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career. He owns a training facility in California and mentors young players.
CMU head coach Tremaine Jackson and his assistants aren’t afraid to pluck players from one position and try them somewhere else if it’ll make the Mavs better. Case in point: Linebacker Siaosi Finau lined up in the backfield and scored the Mavs’ second touchdown last week.
So when they needed help at running back, they knew Holmes could make that switch.
“That kid can play, and he plays multiple positions for us,” Jackson said. “We need him at running back, he stayed all week at running back and I think he had a really good performance. He’s been doing that for a long time. He returns kicks, he caught the ball out of the backfield.
“He had a video game night; he’d be the all-purpose guy on the NCAA 2022 game when it comes out. He had a good night but he works extremely hard behind the scenes. It didn’t surprise us as much as everybody else.”
Holmes carried the ball nine times for 27 yards against CSU-Pueblo, then had a breakout game against Adams State in the Mavs’ 49-14 win. On only 13 carries, he rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns, an average of 8.6 yards per carry. His second rushing touchdown, 34 yards, highlighted his breakaway speed. He also caught four passes for 86 yards and another TD against the Grizzlies.
“Everybody believed in me,” said Holmes, who wore a headband that read ‘Bet on Yourself.’ “In the running back room we have a lot of guys down and it was time for the next man to step up and the standard didn’t change. Everybody believed in me and I loved seeing that.
“Before the game they were like, ‘We’ve got you. Come on, 88, it’s your night tonight.’ I got that from everybody. That built my confidence and the rest was history”