An unusually ineffective lineup doomed the Fruita Monument High School baseball team in its Class 5A regional playoff game Sunday against Horizon in Aurora.
The Wildcats couldn’t stop the Hawks, losing 7-3 in the opening round.
Down 4-0 in the sixth inning, Peyton Nessler led off with a single to center field. After Hunter Smolinski struck out, Jack Dere stepped to the plate.
Nessler stole second before Dere hit a deep triple to center to put Fruita on the board. Four pitches later, Andrew Lee hit his eighth home run of the season. Fruita then loaded the bases with two outs before a flyout snuffed out Fruita’s best chance to keep its season alive.
Horizon (16-8) scored three in the bottom of the sixth, and only four Fruita batters had a chance in the seventh.
Cole Jones took the loss for the Wildcats. He surrendered four hits, walked six, and allowed seven runs — four earned — in 5⅓ innings. He had two strikeouts. Fruita committed three errors.
Dere was the only Wildcat with multiple hits, going 2 for 3 with the triple, had one RBI and scored one run. Lee drove in two runs. Fruita batters struck out 11 times.
Class 3A
North Fork (19-6) hosted the Region 6 bracket on Saturday, but was unable to win it all.
The Miners won their first game of the day against Strasburg 8-5 but lost the regional championship to Bayfield 8-3.
Class 2A
The No. 30 Cowboys (10-13) nearly upset No. 3 Rye (21-3). But, the Thunderbolts lost 5-4 on a final inning walk off dropped strike.
Monday’s Matchups
Second-seeded Rifle hosts the 4A Region 8 playoff today, facing No. 31 Evergreen at 10 a.m. Should they win, the Bears will play either No. 15 D’Evelyn or No. 18 Northridge in the championship game.
No. 13 Montrose plays No. 20 Denver North at 3 p.m in the Region 3 bracket. No. 4 seed and host Northfield plays No. 29 Battle Mountain in the other regional semifinal.