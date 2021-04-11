The lights beaming down upon the Mesa County Fairgrounds, the sound of galloping hooves on the dirt, and the hootin’ and hollerin’ from the fans in the stands all were welcomed with glee by members of the Colorado Mesa University rodeo club this weekend.
The reason for that joy was readily apparent: the Maverick Stampede, CMU’s annual two-day in-town rodeo extravaganza, was back. The event was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
For some Mavericks, this weekend was their first time they got to display their horseback riding skills to fans in Mesa County.
For others, this was their last ride, at least locally.
“I thought I would have one more year, but I kind of decided this semester that this was going to be my last rodeo season,” said senior Karlee Porter. “It’s really surreal. … They recognized all the seniors and had my mom and my dad and my friends out there. At that moment, it really hit me that I’m not going to rodeo anymore.”
Porter is one of many members of the club who hail from outside Colorado. Recruiting out of state has been of higher priority in recent years as the program has outgrown its club roots, thanks to the leadership of coach Branden Edwards and adviser Kevin Bates.
Edwards was on the rodeo team at CMU before graduating in 2008, but the club is in a far stronger position these days than it was then, thanks to the university buying into Bates’ vision.
“We really didn’t have a truly organized team at the time; It was kind of a self-funded program,” Edwards said. “Kevin … was really instrumental in getting it started. That was the grassroots that basically led to us being able to have a program today in the capacity that we do.”
Thanks to Bates’ vision and the team’s implementation, the Mavericks can confidently make recruiting pitches in other parts of the county, such as California, where three riders are from, including Porter.
Grand Junction wasn’t on Porter’s radar when she was nearing the end of her time at Quartz Hill High School in Palmdale. To a certain extent, neither was competing in rodeo in college.
“I played softball all my life and I didn’t know what I was going to do in college,” Porter said. “My mom just googled ‘softball and rodeo colleges’, because I didn’t know which college I wanted to go to, and Colorado Mesa popped up. She showed it to me and I was like, ‘OK, let’s go. I’ve never been to Colorado. Let’s go take a look.’
“We went to Grand Junction, I got a tour of the rodeo facility, I got a tour of campus from Kevin Bates, the rodeo advisor. I also looked at Weber State University, which also has a rodeo team, but I came home and I was like, ‘This is the right fit for me.’”
This Maverick Stampede was the first for another California transplant, sophomore Makayla Farkas from Leona Valley. Like Porter, Colorado Mesa wasn’t on Farkas’ radar until the program caught her attention and she took a visit.
Faced with the decision of competing in collegiate rodeo in Colorado or Texas, she chose the Centennial State over the Lone Star State, loaded her horse in a trailer and hit the road.
“We do have our own horses and we’re required to bring them wherever we need them or lease them,” Farkas said. “I was used to traveling with my horse, but it was weird going to college and having the responsibility of taking care of a large animal. That’s not something most people have to worry about. Right now, I have four horses here, so it’s a lot. It’s like having four children.”
Colorado Mesa riders keep their horses at a ranch in Orchard Mesa that’s owned by Bates. That’s where the horses eat, sleep, and practice with their owner.
Having to trek to Orchard Mesa to care for their animals is just one more responsibility that makes competing in college rodeo such a unique experience.
“Being able to rodeo in college is really nice,” Farkas said. “I love it because with school and how stressful it is, it’s nice to have an out and go do something that I enjoy and alleviate all the stress of school. Because we’re required to keep a certain GPA, rodeo makes me want to do better in school so I can continue rodeoing.”
Although there is a California contingent on Mesa’s roster, most of the team is Colorado-bred, such as Fruita’s Wyatt Bramwell. Bramwell comes from a rodeo-centric family — his parents are the owners of Berentis Rodeo Company, which is involved in the annual Rim Rock Rodeo and other events and also provided rough stock for this year’s Maverick Stampede.
Not only was Colorado Mesa always on his radar; it was his sole focus for his post-high school plans.
“My dad was a coach for CMU years back and I would come out and practice with the team a little bit,” Bramwell said. “I told Kevin Bates when I was in sixth grade that I would be on the rodeo team one day. He was like, ‘Yeah, OK. You’ll find a school you want to go to more, you’ll get out of town and away from your hometown, whatever.’ When I signed papers for Mesa, I called him and said, ‘Hey, man, I signed the papers. What do I have to do?’”
Like Porter, this was Bramwell’s final Maverick Stampede, as he’s a senior.
“We were just trying to capitalize on it and make the best of it so we could come back at our home rodeo and be at 100%,” Bramwell said. “It’s a good feeling to know I get to have my senior rodeo because the seniors last year didn’t get their chance. I’m very grateful that we were able to go on with our rodeo and watch all the new kids coming in that haven’t ever been to a rodeo at Mesa.”
Just because their collegiate careers are nearing an end, however, doesn’t mean Mesa’s seniors are going to hang up their saddles or ride into the sunset. Rodeo is one of those activities that can captivate one’s free time for years on end.
Bramwell, Porter and other seniors still intend to participate in rodeo activities after graduation. However, the thrill of competing in rodeo for a college team is one that might never be replicated.
“I’ve been thinking about (my career) a lot and I’ve had the time of my life,” Porter said. “When I was picking colleges, I never in my life would have imagined me rodeoing for four years and having horses and doing good at it.”