Gabrielle Horton loves the 300-meter hurdles, but this season the Palisade High School senior is looking to expand her skills and see where it takes her.
On Saturday, she discovered she could go far.
Horton took first place in the 300 hurdles in 46.50 seconds, but she also won the 100 and 200 dash in the Warrior Wild West Invitational on Saturday at Stocker Stadium.
“I definitely completed all my goals,” Horton said. “I got a 46.50 on the 300 and I won all three of my events. It was a good day.”
Horton not only ran the 200 for the first time in an official meet, she took first place in under 28 seconds — two races after winning the 300 hurdles. She won the 100 in 12.77 seconds.
“Seeing everybody’s time (in the 200), I really didn’t know what to expect,” Horton said.
With this being her final year of high school competition, Horton wanted to see what else she could accomplish besides being a state qualifier in the 300 hurdles.
“I wanted to focus on more personal events,” she said. “I thought I could achieve it. I’ve always liked the 100, but I figured out how to do my blocks better. I wanted to get a time on the 200.”
Horton hopes to start competing in the 100 hurdles in addition to the 300 hurdles and would love to qualify for state in all four events.
Palisade coach Jill Reetz believes she can do it.
“I can put her in any spot,” Reetz said. “It’s been exciting to see her excel in the 100. We put her in the open 200 (Friday) after she ran the 300 (hurdles) and she made finals. That shows what an athlete she is. It’s going to come down to where she can excel at state. She can qualify in multiple events.
“She could go on a relay team if she wanted. We are talking about (the 100 hurdles) with her. She has done them here and there, but has not been practicing it. We are definitely feeling it out.”
Horton has not competed in the 100 hurdles in a meet yet, but Reetz and Horton are considering entering her in it to see how it goes.
“Right now, she could be amazing in the 100 hurdles,” Reetz said. “We just haven’t got that far yet. She loves the 3s (300 hurdles). All the training is getting her ready for these races and it is showing. We are working hard at getting fit. Soon, we are going to start (working) on speed and we will see her do bigger and better things this season.”
Participating in the sprint races will only help her improve on her 300 and help her possibly qualify for state in the 100 hurdles as well.
“I’m learning to come out of the (starting) blocks better,” Horton said. “The 100 really helps with the 100 hurdles. The 200 gives me more endurance for the 300 (hurdles).”
Horton has her sights set on the Palisade school record in the 300 hurdles (44.88 seconds) as well as setting personal best times in the 100, 200 and possibly adding the 100 hurdles.
On Saturday, she showed she is on her way.
SPENCE NEARLY SETS TRACK RECORD
Central High School’s Tristian Spence is off to an excellent start to her spring season. The senior ran the 3,200 meters on Friday in 10 minutes, 52.38 seconds. Not only was that almost a minute better than second place, it also nearly made history.
Spence’s mark was less than two seconds off of the Stocker Stadium record set in that event. Greta Van Calcar, then representing Palisade, ran the event in 10:50.33 in 2016.