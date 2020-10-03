Prep Softball
Friday's win was extra special for the Fruita Monument High School softball team.
Not just because the 12-2 victory over Rifle at Kronkright Park helped the Wildcats close the season on a four-game winning streak. What made it extra special was the extra-base hits — 11 in the win. Fruita pounded out 10 doubles and one home run. Seven of the nine batters for the Wildcats had an extra-base hit and Lauren Lee had three — two doubles and a home run.
After the Bears (8-8) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Fruita (10-6) scored two in the bottom of the frame to jump back in front. Lee and Marisa Nehm both had RBI doubles in the first.
Rifle tied the game 2-2 in the top of the third inning, Lee followed Savannah Hoisington's leadoff double with a two-run home run, her team-leading fourth of the season. Fruita added three more runs in the third on two RBI singles and a run-scoring error.
The Wildcats invoked the run-rule in the sixth inning with a five-run outburst — all with two outs. Hoisington singled and Lee followed with an RBI double. Isabel Blue reached on an error and Ava Stephens' RBI single scored Lee. Bailey Bingham connected on a two-run single and scored the final run on Jayme Shihady's RBI double.
Shihady got the win, allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits with one strikeout in six innings.