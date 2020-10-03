Prep Softball

Friday's win was extra special for the Fruita Monument High School softball team.

Not just because the 12-2 victory over Rifle at Kronkright Park helped the Wildcats close the season on a four-game winning streak. What made it extra special was the extra-base hits — 11 in the win. Fruita pounded out 10 doubles and one home run. Seven of the nine batters for the Wildcats had an extra-base hit and Lauren Lee had three — two doubles and a home run.

After the Bears (8-8) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, Fruita (10-6) scored two in the bottom of the frame to jump back in front. Lee and Marisa Nehm both had RBI doubles in the first.

Rifle tied the game 2-2 in the top of the third inning, Lee followed Savannah Hoisington's leadoff double with a two-run home run, her team-leading fourth of the season. Fruita added three more runs in the third on two RBI singles and a run-scoring error.

The Wildcats invoked the run-rule in the sixth inning with a five-run outburst — all with two outs. Hoisington singled and Lee followed with an RBI double. Isabel Blue reached on an error and Ava Stephens' RBI single scored Lee. Bailey Bingham connected on a two-run single and scored the final run on Jayme Shihady's RBI double.

Shihady got the win, allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits with one strikeout in six innings.

Tags

Recommended for you