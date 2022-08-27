Colorado Mesa didn’t just break the volleyball program record for hitting percentage Friday, the Mavericks shattered it.
The Mavericks made only seven hitting errors and had a hitting percentage of over .500 for the first time in program history, hitting .544 as a team in a 25-15, 25-15, 25-9 rout of Northern State in the Oredigger Classic in Golden.
The previous record was .491, set in 1992. Six of CMU’s seven hitting errors came on blocks by Northern State, which, like Mesa, received votes in the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason rankings. The Mavericks hit .696 in the third set, with only one hitting error in 23 attacks, with 17 kills, six by new right-side hitter Erin Curl.
Three players reached double figures in kills, all hitting .550 or better. Sierra Hunt, a redshirt sophomore outside hitter, had 13 kills and hit .550. Curl, who came in as a graduate transfer from Loyola Marymount, put away 11 kills and hit .625 in her debut. Middle blocker Tye Wedhorn added 10 kills and hit .750. Savannah Spitzer added seven more kills in the middle, and Sydney Leffler had nine of CMU’s 50 kills.
Sabrina VanDeList had 39 assists and served four aces. Kerstin Layman led the defense with 17 digs — Mesa allowed Northern State to hit only .131, with 25 kills and 14 errors.
The Mavericks upended No. 19 University of Texas at Tyler in their match Friday night in another sweep, 25-23, 25-17, 25-16.
Hunt had another terrific hitting performance, with 16 kills and a .429 hitting percentage. Leffler added seven kills, Wedhorn six and Curl and Spitzer five each in yet another balanced attack along the front row.
The first set went back and forth and was tied eight times, the final at 18-18. Curl recorded a kill to get it to 17-17 and the Mavs went up one on a hitting error, but Tyler’s Mikayla Ware got a kill to knot it again.
Hunt came up with back-to-back kills off passes from VanDeList, who finished with 38 assists, forcing Tyler to take a timeout. It didn’t stop the Mavs, who got another kill from Hunt to take a 21-18 lead. It was 24-22 after a ball handling error by Tyler, but Evelyn Torres’ kill pulled the Patriots within one.
Leffler, though, put the set away off a pass from VanDeList, and the Mavericks controlled the final two sets.
Layman had 22 digs and the Mavericks (2-0) had 10 total blocks, including solos from Wedhorn and Curl. The Patriots hit only .033 in the match, with 25 kills and 22 errors in 90 attacks, the Mavericks hit .218, with 44 kills and 22 errors in 101 attempts.
Women’s Soccer
Two second-half goals cost Colorado Mesa in its season opener, a 3-1 loss to Saint Mary’s University in Lacey, Washington.
Lila Dere, the reigning RMAC player of the year, scored the only goal of the game for the Mavericks.
Freshman Kylie Wells and junior Mikayla Eccher were credited with assists on Dere’s goal, which came 8 minutes, 18 seconds into the game.
The Saints tied it up at the 22:32 mark, and then scored goals 12 minutes apart in the second half for the victory.
Colorado Mesa (0-1) had all kinds of chances, taking 28 shots, 13 of which were on goal, to the Saints’ eight total shots, four on goal. The Mavericks also took 13 corner kicks to Saint Martin’s two. Chloe Dody allowed three goals and made one save. Dere took nine shots, four on goal, with Sophia Beames taking seven shots, putting two on net.
The Mavericks travel to Monmouth, Oregon, to play Western Oregon on Sunday before the home opener Sept. 2 against Nebraska-Kearney.