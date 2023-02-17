DENVER — Ace Connolly would never be mistaken as the next Picasso. But his mother, Lea Petmezas, loved painting.
Connolly and his family lived just outside of Los Angeles before they moved to western Colorado about 10 years ago. In California, Connolly would sometimes follow his mother as she went to paint beautiful landscapes. Connolly has some of those paintings hanging in his bedroom. It’s one of the many ways he remembers her.
“Sometimes I would go out there with her to Death Valley where she would paint. I would help her a little bit just on the easy stuff,” said Connolly, a senior wrestler for North Fork High School. “I’m not a great artist, so that’s why she would let me color in some easy stuff to make me feel included.
“Sometimes I wish I would have known … to really cherish some more of those moments. But I’m grateful for the ones I made.”
In the summer of 2022, Petmezas got sick and went to the hospital and died in July of a sudden brain tumor at the age of 50.
“It was … it all happened so fast. ” Connolly said. “We didn’t really think of it as something that was gonna be fatal. But it spread so rapidly and before we know it, she was in the hospital.”
What Connolly remembers most about his mother is how loving she was. She moved to Paonia from the L.A. area after a divorce and with four kids in tow — Ace, Jai, Soul and ElleDeja.
Petmezas found a way to balance painting, running a business and making ends meet for the kids.
“I mean she was doing so many different things just to bring money in and she always made it feel like we had a lot of money. She spoiled us,” Connolly said. “She, she was so giving. She never put herself before and her kids. Hopefully, I can do the same for my kids. She’s definitely a great example. I’m thankful for that.”
One of Petmezas’ side hustles was selling crackers. Connolly would often go with her to the Telluride Farmer’s Market to sell them.
That, plus her loving attitude, also meant she would make sure to catch up with anyone anywhere, Connolly recalled.
“Sometimes it would get a little annoying ‘cause we’d always get stuck in the grocery store. It took two or three hours cause she’d run into every single person she knew and talked to them. She called it business,” Connolly said with a smile. “She would use the excuse and talk to everybody as part of her business. She’s like, ‘Oh, I’m gonna run in real quick.’ I’m waiting in the car and I’m there for a couple of hours.”
You don’t know what it’s like to lose parent until you do, Connolly said. A person who cared for you from the moment you entered the world, one of the few people you have known every single day of your life, is gone.
Connolly closed himself off for a while after his mom’s death. One of Connolly’s friends died not long after his mom.
“You might think (closing yourself off is) a smarter option in the moment. But as time goes on, you not gonna get past it. It’s just gonna make it worse,” Connolly said. “I think letting your emotions out is another way of showing that you are strong.”
In the months since his mother’s death, Connolly and his siblings have grown closer together. He’s grateful to have that relationship. He has also learned to lean on his friends.
Connolly may not be a painter, but the wrestling mat is his canvas. And he has created a memorable prep career with North Fork.
Connolly was part of the inaugural squad North Fork squad after Paonia and Hotchkiss merged. He qualified for state in each of the past two seasons. On Thursday, he lost his first match at the state tournament at Ball Arena in Denver to Rocky Ford’s Joe Zamora.
"Man, Ace was so soft as a freshman and he has developed into one of the most mentally and physically tough guys I've coached," North Fork coach Nate Wiggins said.
Connolly — who is wrestling with a knee injury — is looking to give it all in his final weekend, just like how Petmezas gave her all to him and his siblings for all of those years.
Connolly doesn’t plan on going straight to college, he wants to figure out what he wants in life first. Traveling is certainly on the table for him. He’s grateful for his time with the Miners. The friends he’s made and the memories he’ll hold for the rest of his life.
After all, gratefulness is something his mother always taught him.
“And that’s something that I feel like I can take in my life. I’m happy for what I have,” he said. “I saw this quote and I’m gonna make it my senior quote. It said, ‘If you always look at what you have, you always have more. And if you look at what you don’t have, you’ll never have enough.’ I believe in looking at what you have and being grateful for that.”
Western Slope wrestlers still alive in championship hunt
Nineteen District 51 wrestlers are still in the mix in the championship bracket at the state wrestling tournament in Denver.
In Class 5A, advancing for Fruita Monument were Geno Gallegos (106 pounds), Will Stewart (138), Orrin Mease (144), Dylan Chelewski (157), True Tobiasson (175) and Tatum Williams (215). LJ George (120), Tyler Archuleta (138) and Bryce Nixon (150) begin their race for third place today.
Central boasts six wrestlers in the second round after Elijah Hernandez (106), J.P. Espinoza (113), William Dean (126), Dagen Harris (150), Devin Hickey (165) and Tyler Ziek (190) all won their first matches. Hassin Maynes (132) and Jordyn Willie (138) are alive in the consolation bracket.
None of Grand Junction’s three wrestlers won their Thursday matches. Murphy Harris (120), Landon Scarbrough (126) and Colton Romero (138) will look to make their mark in the consolation rounds.
Keyton Young (138) was the only Palisade wrestler to advance in Class 4A. Teagan Young (106), Tyrus DeSpain (138) and Trevin Brannon (150) are alive in the consolation brackets.
Fruita and Central are fifth and eighth in the 5A team standings, respectively.
The School District 51 Phoenix ended the first day of the girls tournament in third place and had six wrestlers advance to the second round. Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate (115), Mollie Dare (130), Laylah Casto (190) and Rya Burke (235) all pinned their first opponent. Appollonia Middleton (135) and Shylee Tuzon (155) won via decisions. Marissa Martinez-Quezada (100), Laurel Hughes (140), Kenya Contreras (145) and Adalee McNeil (170) are in the consolations.
The Phoenix have 20 points — one point behind second-place Chatfield and four behind Discovery Canyon.
Class 4A
Aadin Gonzales (106), James Schaefer (144), Daniel Alcazar (150), Quinn Brown (157), Raul Rascon (215) and Dmarian Lopez (285) advanced for Montrose. Lopez pinned his opponent in 28 seconds.
Class 3A
Dawsen Drozdik (106) was the only Delta wrestler to move on to the second round.
Of Rifle’s two wrestlers, only Parker Miller (144) advanced.
Grand Valley also saw one of its two wrestlers advance in Teagan Jacobs (120).
Class 2A
Ethan Hice (120), Tayton Nelson (126), Landon Martin (132), Elias Hanson (138), Wylee Lorimor (144), Ethan Toothaker (150), Kole Hawkins (165) and Ryan Brunk (285) all advanced for Cedaredge.
Meeker is sending seven wrestlers to the next round in Trae Kennedy (132), Abe Maupin (144), Connor Blunt (157), Cade Blunt (165), Brendan Clatterbuagh (190), Judd Harvey (215) and Tanner Musser (285).
For North Fork, Payson Pene (113), Breaden Flores (120), Treyven Stevens (126), Charlie Miller (138), Lane Stroh (144), Kole Hawkins (165) and Sam Ware (285) advanced.
JW Naslund (126) and Arthur Connelly (175) advanced for Nucla.
Trevor Piatt (106) was the only Olathe wrestler to win his first match and Rangely’s Aydan Christian (113) also advanced.
Girls
Both of North Fork’s wrestlers — Velma Bailey (105) and Kacey Walck (140) — advanced to the second round.
Two of Olathe’s five wrestlers advanced: Aby England (155) and Lynessia Duran (235).
Rifle’s only wrestler, Madison Ferris (155) advanced as well.
Nucla’s lone wrestler, Rylie McCabe (125), did not advance to the second round.