DENVER — Ace Connolly would never be mistaken as the next Picasso. But his mother, Lea Petmezas, loved painting.

Connolly and his family lived just outside of Los Angeles before they moved to western Colorado about 10 years ago. In California, Connolly would sometimes follow his mother as she went to paint beautiful landscapes. Connolly has some of those paintings hanging in his bedroom. It’s one of the many ways he remembers her.