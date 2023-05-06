Atahlia Mills was worried she wouldn’t thrive in Grand Junction.
She moved to the city from Carbondale as a sophomore in high school as the COVID-19 pandemic lessened.
She’s far from an extrovert and couldn’t compete in varsity events in her first season. But her new teammates and coaches soon learned about her infectious positivity and work ethic.
One year later, Mills is beloved by the Grand Junction High School track and field team, and has top-10 marks in the 100-meter hurdles and triple jump.
“It was hard leaving a lot behind but it’s such a cool place. The team has welcomed me with open arms,” Mills said. “Living in Carbondale, I had grown up with those kids my whole life. So moving here, I had to learn how to make friends. Doing sports helped me learn about things in the area I could do and meet people.”
Mills couldn’t compete in varsity meets for a year because the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) wasn’t convinced her move wasn’t athletically motivated.
Mills said she wanted to move to a city with more life in it and her coach, Dustin Giesenhagen, backed her. But CHSAA didn’t budge. So even though Mills was posting varsity times in practice, she had to stick to junior varsity meets. Mills said she lives with her grandparents.
“I think that was harder on us as coaches than it was on her. She’s a really resilient kid and she took it all in stride,” Giesenhagen said. “She always said, ‘Oh, there’s always next year. I can go to state next year.’ And all of us were like, ‘Yeah, but you’re ready now!’ ”
The forced break gave Mills some autonomy in finding the events in which she wanted to compete. She had stuck with dashes (100, 200, 400) and the long jump in the past. Last season, Mills tried out a host of other competitions, eventually finding her groove in the hurdles and triple jump.
Giesenhagen saw her skills as a jumper and believes those translate well to hurdling.
“It was frustrating (to sit) because I knew I could compete but otherwise I wouldn’t have found hurdles,” Mills said. “I get super stressed and nervous about races but I’m able to calm myself down. I think through what I’m going to do and how it’s OK if I don’t do well.”
And as Mills found her place on the track, she also found it in the school.
Olivia Candland moved to the area from South Dakota in February 2022 and quickly bonded with Mills.
“I had moved here right when track season was starting and I just decided to talk to her. We bonded because we were both new. I didn’t have any friends and she didn’t have any friends,” Candland said. “She’s one of the top cheerers on the team. If anyone says anything bad about their race, she says ‘No, you did amazing! You can make so much more progress!’ She’s just really supportive.”
Mills has state-qualifying marks in three events so far. She ranks sixth in Class 4A in the 100 hurdles with a best time of 15.82 seconds and her long jump distance of 16 feet, 9.25 inches is ranked 14th.
Mills set a personal record of 36-8.75 in the triple jump at the Southwestern League/Western Slope League championships at Stocker Stadium on Friday. That broke her previous-best by nearly two feet, is third in 4A and top 10 in the state.
“I think it would have been way harder to make friends here if I weren’t in sports,” Mills said. “Everyone here was so welcoming, I immediately felt a part of the team and school. It was nice, especially after COVID, to have so much human connection. My team is always watching me race, cheering me on, it’s almost like a second family.”
First day of league championships wrap up
The Western Slope Leagues (WSL) from Class 1A-4A and the Southwestern League (SWL) completed a handful of events on Friday.
Competitions were divided up by league, rather than every athlete facing each other.
For the Central boys, Daniel Baroumbaye set a personal record in the discus with a toss of 188-1, which ranks in the top 50 in the U.S. Cash Walker finished second with a personal record of 141-10. Shalom Trowbridge won the 800 run in 1:56.97 and Jackson Edwards finished third in 2:00.36.
Grand Junction’s Miller Jones posted a top-10 distance in the long jump at 23-6.25. Teammate Will Wharton placed third in the discus with a personal record of 141-3.
Palisade’s Dawson David finished second in the discus with a toss of 124 feet and Alan Higuera was third in the long jump at 18-9.75.
And for Caprock Academy, Jagger Mitchell placed sixth in the long jump at 17-11.75.
De Beque’s Scottie Vines won the high jump by clearing 6-6 and he also won the long jump with a leap of 20-4.5.
For the Fruita Monument girls, Campbell Brammer finished second in the triple jump at 33-8.5 and Trinity Hafey was third at 32-10.25. Ella Unrein finished second in the 800 in 2:20.83 and Addy Eyre was third in 2:23.95. Gracie Lloyd was second in the high jump at 4-10 and Emmy Hardee finished third at 4-8. Luka Knott was second in the shot put with a toss of 32-5.
Grand Junction’s Lily Lofland won the shot put with a throw of 34 feet.
Palisade’s Maya Znamenacek finished third in the triple jump at 32-1.25.
Caprock Academy sisters Taylor and Devron Skinner finished first and second in the 1A WSL 3,200. Taylor finished in 12:37.08 and Devron was about 30 seconds behind. Grace Grossman, a freshman, won the 800 in 2:27.89 and teammate Clara Keddy was second in 2:32.48.