The Fruita Monument boys lacrosse team had to overcome internal strife if they wanted to get their season back on track.

After a 12-10 loss to Eagle Valley on March 14 to drop to 0-2 on the season, something needed to change for the Wildcats with Mountain League play right around the corner. Players were butting heads and blame was being thrown around, so Kaison Stegelmeier called a team meeting.