Fruita Monument’s Kaison Stegelmeier is surrounded by a pair of Telluride defenders on Thursday in the Wildcats’ 12-10 victory at Canyon View Park. Stegelmeier had six goals and two assists in the comeback win. A team meeting led by Stegelemeier a couple of weeks ago helped Fruita turn its season around.
Fruita Monument's Lauren Geer dribbles away from Central's Kara Wickham on Thursday in the Wildcats' 2-0 victory at Community Hospital Unity Field. The loss was the first of the season for the Warriors.
Central's Liana Bryant, 15, is guarded by a trio of Fruita Monument defenders on Thursday in the Wildcats' 2-0 victory at Community Hospital Unity Field. The loss was the first of the season for the Warriors.
Central's Liana Bryant chases down the ball as Fruita Monument's Addison Porter pursues on Thursday in the Wildcats' 2-0 victory at Community Hospital Unity Field. The loss was the first of the season for the Warriors.
Fruita Monument's Reegen McKee dribbles away from Central's Liana Bryant on Thursday in the Wildcats' 2-0 victory at Community Hospital Unity Field. The loss was the first of the season for the Warriors.
Fruita Monument's Mason Compton looks for an open teammate on Thursday in the Wildcats’ 12-10 victory over Telluride at Canyon View Park. Compton had one goal and one assist in the comeback win.
Fruita Monument's Mason Compton races toward the goal on Thursday in the Wildcats’ 12-10 victory over Telluride at Canyon View Park. Compton had one goal and one assist in the comeback win.
Fruita Monument's Karter Harmon moves up the field on Thursday in the Wildcats’ 12-10 victory over Telluride at Canyon View Park. Harmon had one goal and six assists in the win.
Fruita Monument's Sawyer Minnick passes to an open teammate on Thursday in the Wildcats’ 12-10 victory over Telluride at Canyon View Park.
Fruita Monument's Mason Compton looks for an opening in the Telluride defense on Thursday in the Wildcats’ 12-10 victory at Canyon View Park. Compton had one goal and one assist in the comeback win.
Fruita Monument's Mason Compton shoots on Thursday in the Wildcats’ 12-10 victory over Telluride at Canyon View Park. Compton had one goal and one assist in the win.
Fruita Monument's Mason Compton shoots on Thursday in the Wildcats’ 12-10 victory over Telluride at Canyon View Park.
Fruita Monument's Karter Harmon prepares to shoot on Thursday in the Wildcats’ 12-10 victory over Telluride at Canyon View Park. Harmon had one goal and six assists in the win.
Central's Liana Bryant dribbles past Fruita Monument's Reegen McKee on Thursday in the Warriors' 2-0 loss at Community Hospital Unity Field. The loss was the first of the season for Central.
Fruita Monument's Lauren Geer tries to evade a Central defender on Thursday in the Wildcats' 2-0 victory at Community Hospital Unity Field. The loss was the first of the season for the Warriors.
Fruita Monument's Gabrielle Marquez passes the ball on Thursday in the Wildcats' 2-0 victory at Community Hospital Unity Field. The loss was the first of the season for the Warriors.
Central's Liana Bryant chases after the ball on Thursday in the Warriors' 2-0 loss to Fruita Monument at Community Hospital Unity Field. The loss was the first of the season for Central.
The Fruita Monument boys lacrosse team had to overcome internal strife if they wanted to get their season back on track.
After a 12-10 loss to Eagle Valley on March 14 to drop to 0-2 on the season, something needed to change for the Wildcats with Mountain League play right around the corner. Players were butting heads and blame was being thrown around, so Kaison Stegelmeier called a team meeting.
“There was a lot of confrontation, but then we bonded and now we’re back to being the boys. We’ve been playing together forever, since like second grade,” Stegelmeier said.
Mason Compton agreed.
“We weren’t very disciplined, we’d take out our anger on each other,” Compton said. “Kaison called the meeting and said, ‘We’re not going to do this anymore. We’re a team, we’re going to play together and we’re going to bond.’ ”
Since that loss to Eagle Valley, the Wildcats are 2-0, punctuated by a 12-10 comeback win over Telluride on Thursday at Canyon View.
Where the Wildcats played hero ball and pointed fingers early on, they began playing team ball. Instead of trying to overcome multi-goal deficits with a single shot, they were stringing together good rotations with good passes that led to good shots, which led to good goals.
“We were trying to leave everything up to one person instead of having six guys trying to help each other out,” coach Kevin Costanza said. “Once that team meeting happened, man, everything changed. They got into each other, they talked to each other like brothers, and there were some emotions shed and words exchanged … It showed the fire they have and we’ve come a long way.”
One wrinkle the Wildcats also had to figure out was spreading the scoring.
Among the many seniors to graduate from last year’s team, which was the first to win a playoff game, was top scorer Tony Farber and his 53 goals.
The Wildcats have embraced scoring by a committee. Compton leads the team with 14 goals and Stegelmeier is second with 10. Stegelmeier had six on Thursday. Ten other players have scored this season for Fruita.
“We have the policy of next man up and we wouldn’t put a guy on the offensive side of the field who we didn’t feel was capable of doing his job … If it’s not you this time, it might be you next time or it might be you in the third quarter or it might be you at the very end,” Costanza said.
Telluride took control early on Thursday and led for most of the first half. But since Fruita (2-2, 2-0 ML) overcame those early season struggles, coming back down a couple of goals was nothing.
Stegelmeier’s fourth goal tied the game right after the start of the second half.
“I think Kaison has finally figured out that he can just take a game over when he wants to and put the game on his back, and that doesn’t always come in the form of scoring goals for us,” Costanza said. “It comes in making the right plays and playing great defense, like he did at the end of the game, clearing the ball well, making good passes and making the most out of possessions.”
The league foes traded blows, blindside checks and goals throughout the second half.
Branson Padgett scored the go-ahead goal in the waning minute, his third of the game. Stegelmeier, who also had two assists, had control of the ball in the final minute and was running out the clock. He wrapped around the Telluride goal and, with fewer than 20 seconds on the clock, skipped in one final score for good measure.
Karter Harmon scored once and had six assists and Compton had one goal and one assist. Trevor Heet and Bradyn Schwettman shared time in the cage and notched four and six saves, respectively. Fruita won 14 of 22 face-offs.
Telluride (2-2, 2-1) is coming off of back-to-back single-digit loss seasons and hadn’t allowed more than two goals to a league opponent this season. Fruita’s path to another league title runs through the Miners. And that path just got a little clearer.
“I think we overcome things well,” Compton said. “We see an issue and we come together. We see a problem and we come together and say, ‘Let’s fix this.’”
Girls Soccer
Fruita Monument beat Central 2-0 at Community Hospital Unity Field.
In a game that was much more frigid and closer than last season’s matchups, Regan Dare scored off of an Olivia Stoffel assist in the fourth minute and Macie Maynard scored early in the second half.