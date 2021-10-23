The Grand Junction boys soccer team’s season was in a difficult spot on Sept. 13.
The Tigers, 2-4, were two days removed from a 4-2 loss to Durango in their league opener. Grand Junction was close to tying the game before the Demons pulled away with a late goal. Coupled with an 8-0 defeat to Rock Canyon to start the season, the losses stung
That practice on Sept. 13 was coach Jonathan Pando’s first after being away for work to start the year.
“That Monday, I told the team to erase the past. We were just starting league play and that’s a whole new season,” Pando said. “The assistant coaches and I sat down and we all got on the same page.”
Just more than a month later, the Tigers (10-5) clinched their first Southwestern League title in at least 15 years.
EARLY DIFFICULTIES
Every summer, Pando leaves Grand Junction to be a door-to-door pest control salesman.
The job took him to Chicago for the summer of 2021. But the gig went longer than expected and he didn’t come back to Grand Junction until the Durango loss, and didn’t coach until the Tigers’ 2-1 win over Montrose on Sept. 16.
“I was checking the scores online. (Assistant coach) Marcel Mavangulu and I spoke almost daily,” Pando said. “I couldn’t be there in person but I was there in spirit.”
What he saw every time he checked the score was a team that couldn’t find its footing. The Tigers followed up the Rock Canyon loss with a 3-2 win over Palisade. Then Grand Junction lost to Cherry Creek 2-1 and Denver East 5-0, only to follow that up with a 10-0 thrashing of Basalt.
The tough early season was capped off by the Durango loss. The game was 2-2 at halftime thanks to a pair of Angel Mendez goals. But the Demons scored twice in the second half, once in the waning seconds, to clinch the game.
“We lost to some tough teams but we also had a lack of focus and were joking around a lot in practice,” senior captain Matthew Parkes said of the start of the season. “We learned a lot from (the Durango) game. To know that we were that close, we had them for 20-30 minutes in the second half. Pando told us that it was right there and we didn’t get it. It made us realize we could achieve that goal.”
Having Pando back, and angry after the loss to Durango, the Tigers were determined to make a change.
HARDER, BETTER, FASTER, STRONGER
The Tigers’ roster never changed. So what fueled the turnaround? The players’ work ethic.
Practice was different after the Durango loss. Pando had them run — a lot — and reminded them of how close the team was to winning or losing the SWL title.
Every practice after the Durango loss, Pando had the team gather in a circle and hold out their hands.
“I told them that the league title is right in the palm of their hands, they just need to take it,” Pando said. “I know it sounds corny but I think it worked.”
Parkes said the coaches constantly told players to work as hard as they could, and to drop their ego as soon as their cleats were laced up.
The Tigers also addressed their inconsistent play. In the first six games, Grand Junction scored 12 goals in the first half and only six in the second.
“The game is completely different in the first and second half. You need to play well in both to be a great team,” junior Matt Silzell said. “We started playing better in the second half and we started winning.”
After the Durango loss, Grand Junction won eight of its final nine games and won out in SWL play. The Tigers surrendered more than two goals only once in that stretch and scored three or more goals six times.
The SWL title possibility didn’t settle in until Grand Junction visited Durango — consistently one of the best teams in the league.
The Tigers dominated the first 20 minutes, Parkes said. After a Demon goal on a free kick, the Tigers responded with goals from Luiz Aguirre and Yago Agullo and kept that 2-1 lead until late in the second half.
“Durango scored on a set piece with two minutes left. A controversial one in my opinion, but a set piece nonetheless,” Parkes said. “Then in the second overtime, Angel (Mendez) scored and we won 3-2.”
Silzell agreed the season outlook was different after the win.
“I think that was the turning point for us, we played our hearts out in that game,” Silzell said. “That’s when our potential came into view and we realized that anything is possible.”
Including the Durango win, Grand Junction closed the season with five straight wins and outscored opponents 29-6.
“I’m just so proud of how everyone bought into what coach was selling. The talent was always there. This was our goal since the summer and it’s great to do it. There are guys who don’t show up on the stat sheet who we couldn’t do this without. It was a team effort.”
Now, the Tigers have erased the season from their memory to prepare for their playoff game on Thursday.
Pando is proud of his team.
“We’ve had a lot of great teams that just barely missed league. One year we lost a tiebreaker to Durango, and another year we lost it after tying Montrose,” Pando said. “These kids finally did it. It’s an honor to coach this squad.”