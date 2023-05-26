Salt Lake Community College infielder Daniel Gonzalez gets in ready position during his team's West District win over Southeast Community College on May 18. The Bruins are in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series for the first time in program history.
The Salt Lake Community College baseball team went through some disappointing losses in last season’s West District tournament to qualify for its first Alpine Bank Junior College World Series in 2023. The Bruins’ record this season isn’t as impressive, but they are in Grand Junction. Chip Beck, below right, is one of the top hitters for Salt Lake, hitting .377 with six home runs, 10 doubles, 28 RBI and 40 runs scored.
Salt Lake Community College infielder Daniel Gonzalez gets in ready position during his team's West District win over Southeast Community College on May 18. The Bruins are in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series for the first time in program history.
Salt Lake Community College infielder Daniel Gonzalez tracks down a pop fly during his team's West District win over Southeast Community College on May 18. The Bruins are in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series for the first time in program history.
Salt Lake Community College infielder Chip Beck tracks a fly ball during his team's West District win over Southeast Community College on May 18. The Bruins are in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series for the first time in program history.
Salt Lake Community College batter Hunter Neumayer celebrates during his team's West District win over Southeast Community College on May 18. The Bruins are in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series for the first time in program history.
Salt Lake Community College pitcher Bryton Nielson shows off for the camera during his team's West District win over Southeast Community College on May 18. The Bruins are in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series for the first time in program history.
Salt Lake Community College batter Jaxon Weatherly celebrates reaching base in his team's West District win over Southeast Community College on May 18. The Bruins are in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series for the first time in program history.
Daniel Gonzalez is the RBI leader for Salt Lake Community College, driving in 42 to go along with 42 runs scored, 12 doubles and four home runs.
Salt Lake Community College batter Chip Beck scores a run during his team’s West District win over Southeast Community College on May 18. The Bruins are in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series for the first time in program history.
Salt Lake Community College hitter Chip Beck runs to first base during his team's West District win over Southeast Community College on May 18. The Bruins are in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series for the first time in program history.
Salt Lake Community College batter Taylor Ayala awaits a pitch during his team's West District win over Southeast Community College on May 18. The Bruins are in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series for the first time in program history.
The Salt Lake Community College baseball team went through some disappointing losses in last season’s West District tournament to qualify for its first Alpine Bank Junior College World Series in 2023. The Bruins’ record this season isn’t as impressive, but they are in Grand Junction. Chip Beck, below right, is one of the top hitters for Salt Lake, hitting .377 with six home runs, 10 doubles, 28 RBI and 40 runs scored.
Salt Lake Community College’s path to its first Alpine Bank Junior College World Series appearance began one year ago with heartbreak.
In 2022, the Bruins went 47-8 and fought their way to the West District championship only to lose to Central Arizona College, the eventual JUCO World Series champions, in three games. Salt Lake won the first game and was tied 2-2 in the second game before allowing two runs in extra innings to lose 4-2. The Bruins led 3-2 in the final game before losing 12-4.