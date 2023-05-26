Salt Lake Community College’s path to its first Alpine Bank Junior College World Series appearance began one year ago with heartbreak.

In 2022, the Bruins went 47-8 and fought their way to the West District championship only to lose to Central Arizona College, the eventual JUCO World Series champions, in three games. Salt Lake won the first game and was tied 2-2 in the second game before allowing two runs in extra innings to lose 4-2. The Bruins led 3-2 in the final game before losing 12-4.