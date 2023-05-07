The 4x800-meter relay race can be tricky.
Each of the four runners on a team has to balance not running too fast or too slow, keep pace with opponents, and manage the pain that comes from running a half mile.
Yet four girls at Fruita Monument High School and four boys at Central have figured it out and are vying for top finishes at the state track meet later this month.
The Central squad has run the race as fast as 8 minutes, 7.14 seconds this season for the second-best time in Class 4A. Fruita, meanwhile, ranks 14th in 5A with a season-best of 9:52.93.
“We lost three of our best runners who were seniors last year,” said Jackson Edwards, an Air Force Academy-bound senior who runs the first leg for Central. “We had three runners for the 4x800 and, if you do the math, it doesn’t add up. So we looked at this as a rebuilding year.”
Central’s team consists of Edwards, Alex Fisher, and brothers Yishai and Shalom Trowbridge.
Addison Eyre, Mackenzie Black, Miranda Deeths and Ella Unrein run for Fruita.
Generally, the first and fourth runners are the x-factors in the 4x800. You want the first runner to give you a cushion to start the race and for the final runner — the anchor — to close it out. The middle runners are tasked with keeping that pace and passing anyone if needed so the anchor can zoom their way to the finish line
Edwards and Shalom Trowbridge are the bookends for Central and Fisher and Yishai Trowbridge run in the middle. Fruita’s general rotation has Eyre starting and Unrein finishing and Black and Deeths tend to run in the middle.
Yishai Trowbridge is the new addition to the Central group and has quickly learned the ropes.
Edwards praised Yishai for how well the junior has fit in, and his role in posting their season-best time at the Coal Ridge Invitational.
Everybody hurts
Runners struggle with the pain and pace of the race.
“It’s very deceiving,” Fisher said. “I think people underestimate how fast you have to go.”
Edwards agreed, saying that it’s essentially a sprint for two laps.
But runners can’t go to the max right away.
“At the start of the season, I ran an 800 and sprinted the first lap and then you die,” Deeths joked. “...You’re going to be in pain no matter what, so you have to find that pace.”
Unrein said the Wildcats’ distance coach, Taylor Valentine, has them run 400 meters in practice at an 800 pace. Fast or slow, you’re going to be in pain in the race. So you might as well run fast.
Every runner has their way of dealing with the race’s difficulties.
Fisher’s trick is to break up his portion into segments to make the event less daunting.
“First 200 meters, I go hard and then I know I can take it easier for the next 300,” he said.
Unrein’s method can be just as effective.
“I just look at the girls in front of me and chase them down,” she said. “ ‘Just pass this one, pass this one,’ it distracts me from the pain.”
Of course that can be difficult if Fruita is having way out in front like Saturday at the Southwestern League/Western Slope League championships at Stocker Stadium.
Unrein lapped her opponents as Fruita won in 9 minutes, 55.07 seconds. Second-place Durango finished in 10:36.62.
Good vibes are also key to success. Black said their group, all juniors, struggles if anyone is negative before a race. They’ve been running together since their freshman year and have grown so close that they feed off each other’s moods. That also can help them push through pain — reminding them that they’re running for each other.
Paths to the podium
Both relay teams likely will be headed to the state championships, barring any seismic shifts.
Central’s time is 3.22 seconds behind first-place Mead’s 8:04.36, which was set on April 28. But that’s the only time Mead has broken nine minutes this season. That was the only time Tavon Underwood, one of the best sprinters in the state, ran with the relay team.
The Warriors won the event on Saturday in 8:17.37
Fruita is hoping to make the most of what should be its first state appearance in the event in two years.
“We ran it, like, only two or three times last season and we got bumped out of state before the last meet of the season,” Eyre said. “So it came down to that meet and there was a lot of pressure.”
That experience gave the girls perspective.
“We’ve also been prioritizing this more. They all dropped their mile (time) in this race,” Deeths said.
If that trend continues, expect to see the ’Cats perched on the podium once again.