In our last Colorado Mesa University Game Day edition on Sept. 16, President John Marshall invited the community to come see what CMU Athletics is all about.
Of course, we have our long-term, dedicated fan base that doesn’t miss a game (I’m talking about you, Dr. Copeland) and we’ve relied on those fans for decades to cheer the Mavericks on the football field, swimming pool, basketball arena, baseball stadium, lacrosse field, wrestling mat or soccer pitch.
However, today I’m going to share a few game day tips for our new fans— those who haven’t been to a game or sported the maroon and gold in the stands. I also invite back our Mesa State Alumni who haven’t stayed engaged with campus. Come back and see what all the excitement is about.
1. Visit the Maverick Store for CMU gear. The Maverick Store, located in the University Center off 12th Street, is full of great Maverick gear for the whole family. We’ve got everything you need to identify as a Maverick Fanatic. T-shirts, sweatshirts, pullovers, tote bags, mugs, water bottles, car decals and even onesies for the little ones. Face paint is optional.
2. Get your tickets online. We’re pretty high-tech over here at the university. Use the link below to get your E-tickets and get scanned into the stadium quickly using your smartphone. Kids under 18 are free to all CMU athletic events. Adult tickets are $10 and Seniors are only $5. Heck, an all-access pass to get into every athletic event for the year is only $250. If you’d like a more exclusive football experience, purchase a VIP ticket for the Maverick Hospitality Suite that includes incredible views of the game, food and a cash bar. coloradomesa.universitytickets.com
3. Learn the CMU fight song. “Mesa Mavericks, Mesa Mavericks, long may you live; Show us that Spirit, fight for the win: Fight! Fight! Fight! Fullest allegiance, And we shall see: Our mavericks marching on to Victory!”
4. Arrive early. Bring your grill and a popup and start the tailgate early. You won’t be alone as there’s a growing tailgate scene that begins about 2 hours before kickoff in the grassy area behind Suplizio Field. Rowdy’s wranglers usually bring Rowdy through for photos and the CMU Marching Band and cheerleaders march over from campus and into the stadium to get the crowd fired up.
5. Steak & Crab. This weekend is unique in that the Bank of Colorado Steak & Crab Festival is going on in Lincoln Park from 2-6 p.m. prior to the game. Steak & Crab is an all-you-can eat fundraiser for the men’s and women’s wrestling teams and is truly fun for the whole family. Bump ‘n Jumps, live music, and did I mention all-you-can eat crab legs? Look for the Rowdy Brass Band so you can practice the fight song. Get your tickets using the ticketing link above.
6. Parking. We all know how tight parking is at Lincoln Park. If you don’t mind walking, I invite you to park in the CMU parking garage on 12th Street and walk down to the stadium. It’s free on Saturdays. Pro tip: The MavClub membership, which supports the Athletic Department, comes with VIP parking near the stadium and its own end zone party. Might be worth checking out. cmumavericks.com.
7. Be in your seat for kickoff! That means 6 p.m. for Saturday’s game. You need to be walking into the stadium around 5:30 p.m. if you want to get food or beer (yes, stadium concessions now serves beer) in order to be seated in time to catch Rowdy and his wranglers run across the field 10 minutes before kickoff.
8. Check out the Alumni Zone. If you are an alum of our fine institution, you are invited down to the south end zone for the Alumni Zone experience, which includes complimentary hamburgers and beer (thank you to Alpine Bank and Bud Light). Look for the rowdiest crowd in the stadium and you’ll find it. Entry is free, but being an alum is required. Check out the Alumni Association website for a schedule of all Alumni Zone events throughout the year. Pro tip: The Alumni Zone event at CMU Hockey is really, really fun. supportingcmu.com/alumni
That’s all you need to know to get the best fan experience Saturday. We can’t wait to see you and Go Mavs!
■
Robin Brown is the Vice President of Development; CEO of CMU Foundation