060623 Jackalopes Home Open
Grand Junction Jackalopes second baseman Jaylen Hubbard throws to first for an out Tuesday in the Jackalopes' home opener at Suplizio Field.

 Scott Crabtree

Jaylen Hubbard was selected the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) South Division’s Batter of the Month for July on Wednesday.

Hubbard, a 27-year-old infielder from Texas, hit .404 in 114 at-bats in 26 games. Hubbard also had six doubles, four triples and nine home runs with a .763 slugging percentage.