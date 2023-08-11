Hubbard earns PBL award SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Aug 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Buy Now Grand Junction Jackalopes second baseman Jaylen Hubbard throws to first for an out Tuesday in the Jackalopes' home opener at Suplizio Field. Scott Crabtree Facebook Twitter Email Print Jaylen Hubbard was selected the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) South Division’s Batter of the Month for July on Wednesday.Hubbard, a 27-year-old infielder from Texas, hit .404 in 114 at-bats in 26 games. Hubbard also had six doubles, four triples and nine home runs with a .763 slugging percentage. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Baseball Sports Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Georgia fires staffer who survived fatal crash, filed lawsuit Panthers RB Miles Sanders out with groin injury Report: RB Jonathan Taylor leaves Colts to rehab ankle Day Precip Temp Thu 1% 66° 93° Thu Thursday 93°/66° Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 06:22:36 AM Sunset: 08:15:29 PM Humidity: 54% Wind: SE @ 12 mph UV Index: 0 Low Thursday Night Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Fri 4% 66° 94° Fri Friday 94°/66° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 06:23:31 AM Sunset: 08:14:16 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: WSW @ 9 mph UV Index: 8 Very High Friday Night Partly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sat 15% 65° 94° Sat Saturday 94°/65° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:24:26 AM Sunset: 08:13:01 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: NW @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Saturday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. WSW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Sun 15% 66° 96° Sun Sunday 96°/66° A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:25:20 AM Sunset: 08:11:46 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 69° 96° Mon Monday 96°/69° More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:26:15 AM Sunset: 08:10:29 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: N @ 8 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tue 15% 68° 95° Tue Tuesday 95°/68° Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:27:10 AM Sunset: 08:09:12 PM Humidity: 32% Wind: WSW @ 7 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wed 15% 69° 97° Wed Wednesday 97°/69° A few clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:28:05 AM Sunset: 08:07:53 PM Humidity: 28% Wind: W @ 9 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business