For the fifth time in four years, the Cedaredge High School wrestling team has produced a state champion.
Bruins junior Lane Hunsberger won his first state title Friday with a 5-3 sudden victory over Wray’s Brady Collins, a returning state champion from last year, in the 120-pound title match at the Class 2A state wrestling tournament at Southwest Motors Events Center in Pueblo. Tied 3-3 after three periods, Hunsberger scored a takedown 37 seconds into the extra period for the win.
”It’s really fun,” Hunsberger said. “It’s cool. I’ve been dreaming about it since I was a little kid, so it’s really exciting. ... It’s way better (of a feeling than I expected it to be). I’m super stoked and super happy.”
Hunsberger pinned John Smith of Yuma in 5:15 in the quarterfinals before a 6-4 sudden victory over Joe Zamora of Rocky Ford to advance to the final.
”The kid works for it,” Cedaredge coach Cutter Garrison said. “He’s just a great, great kid. He’s well-rounded. He had such a good game plan. We kind of planned on wrestling Collins in the finals. He fought and fought and fought. I tell him all the time that it takes guts and gas to win those kinds of matches. That’s what he did. I’m super proud of Lane.”
Hunsberger went into the championship match determined to avoid a repeat of last year, when he made the 113-pound final before losing a 12-2 major decision to Wray’s Cade Rockwell.
”I knew I had to get it this year since I didn’t win last year,” Hunsberger said. “I knew I had to go get it for my team and for myself. That really pushed me.”
Cedaredge senior Trey Geyer ended his career 2-2 in state title matches after suffering a 3-2 loss to John Mall’s Dale VanMarte at 126.
Geyer won state titles as a freshman and sophomore before losing a 13-6 match to Lyons’ Oran Huff last season. Huff won the 132-pound title Friday with a 3-2 decision.
In a third-place heavyweight match between local wrestlers, the Bruins’ Derek Sanchez beat Christian Matus of Hotchkiss with a pin in the third period. Other Cedaredge finishers were Tayton Nelson (fifth at 106), AJ Robidoux (fourth at 132), Adrian Nieto (fifth at 152), Ty Walck (sixth at 182) and Jory Hoerr (sixth at 195).
As a team, the Bruins finished second with a score of 99 points — five behind first-place Centauri.
”This is probably the most talented team I’ve had in my tenure at Cedaredge,” Garrison said. “They just wrestled and pulled it out of each other. It’s hard to rank teams against teams because this year’s different with COVID and not many fans and everything, but they showed up as a group, gave ‘em hell and just came up short as a team while our individuals gave it all they had.”