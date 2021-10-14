Dave Fleming made one thing perfectly clear Tuesday.
“We do not consider Sierra a sub,” the Colorado Mesa volleyball coach said of redshirt freshman outside hitter Sierra Hunt.
After working her way into the starting rotation last spring, Hunt earned honorable mention all-conference honors with 69 kills and 41 digs.
This fall, she was part of a fierce competition to start, with Fleming opting for freshman Sydney Leffler and junior Holly Schmidt in the rotation.
“We have three really good outsides and that’s one of our hard decisions every day, who are the two that get to play,” Fleming said. “She’s not a sub.”
Hunt rotated in for a set or two early in the season, then recorded 14 kills in only two sets at Westminster last month, the night after the Mavs lost a four-setter to then-No. 6 Metro State (which is now ranked second).
Last weekend Hunt drew the starting assignment in matches at Fort Lewis and Western Colorado, finishing with 31 kills. She had a career-high 17 kills and season-high 10 digs against Fort Lewis and hit .375, then followed it with a 14-kill performance (.557) against the Mountaineers.
Hunt is good in either role, knowing when her name is called, she’ll be ready.
“Every time I go in I just try to do the best I can and support these other guys,” she said. “They make it easy.
“Last year was really beneficial. We got that experience under our wing and it was kind of nice to have that last year and still be considered a freshman, because we’ve already played some college games.”
The 5-foot-10 redhead from Aurora broke the Rangeview High School record for single-season kills with 377 and was an honorable mention all-state player as a senior.
Although having three outsides and having a spot for only two on any given night can give Fleming a bit of a headache, he also knows if one of the starting outsides is having an off night, he’s got another starter waiting in the wings.
“All of the outsides are super competitive and of course we all want to play,” Hunt said. “But at the end of the day, if Sydney or Holly or any of them are in, I just do my best to support them as much as I can and they do the same for me.”
Redshirt freshman setter Sabrina VanDeList is also confident in all three of her outsides, even if she needs to take a quick glance to see who’s to her left at any given time.
“They’re all pretty easy to set, and with their verticals, they all have their strengths,” VanDeList said. “If I put up a good ball, I know that any one of them can terminate.”
So what kind of set does Hunt prefer?
“Well, she jumps high, so the ball has to be higher than like, a Holly,” VanDeList said. “It’s more like a Sydney set, higher and faster.”
The Mavericks (11-4, 6-2 RMAC) are back home this weekend, hosting Black Hills State and South Dakota Mines. They started a bit slowly against Fort Lewis and Western, but once they rallied to take the lead in the first set in both matches, they dominated. Fleming said the slow starts might have been a case of “bus legs,” but it added one more thing to the practice plan this week to rectify.
“You don’t want to see that, you don’t want to be down 20-0 before they turn it on,” he said. “For me, it’s just an expectation, because I know how good they can be. ... After our second game at Western, Coach (Bri) Strong just kind of looks at me and goes, ‘Holy cow, we are really good.’ We’ve just got to find a way to play at that level more consistently.”