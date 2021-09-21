College Football
Mavs’ Hunter earns RMAC honor
Colorado Mesa quarterback Karst Hunter racked up 367 yards of total offense Saturday in the Maverick’s 56-37 victory over New Mexico Highlands.
The redshirt freshman quarterback threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more TDs and on Monday was selected the RMAC offensive player of the week.
Hunter completed 18 of 25 passes, with one interception, for 314 yards. His touchdown passes went for 12, 5 and 70 yards and he ran for touchdowns of 34 and 1 yards to bring the Mavericks back from a two-point halftime deficit.
Also Monday, the Mavericks (2-0, 1-0 RMAC) received one vote in the American Football Coaches Association national rankings.
College Volleyball
Layman gets conference award
Kerstin Layman averaged 6.29 digs per set last week for Colorado Mesa’s volleyball team, earning RMAC defensive player of the week honors.
The redshirt junior libero had 44 digs in two conference matches, including a season-high 26 against Metro State. She’s third in the conference averaging 4.81 digs per set for the Mavericks (6-3, 1-1 RMAC).