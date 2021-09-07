090221-sports-cmuvjewel01-ml
 MCKENZIE LANGE

College Football

Two Mavs earn RMAC honors

Karst Hunter’s first college start as a quarterback resulted in 302 passing yards, two touchdowns and a 40-3 victory for Colorado Mesa on Thursday night.

On Monday, Hunter, a third-year freshman transfer from South Dakota State, was selected the RMAC offensive player of the week. Hunter played on special teams and as a backup receiver for the Jackrabbits and was listed as an “athlete,” but emerged as CMU’s No. 1 quarterback after fall camp. He completed 22 of 44 passes in the Mavericks’ rout of William Jewell last week.

Linebacker Remington Green, a senior who transferred to CMU last year, led the Mavericks’ defense with 15 tackles, which was second in the NCAA in the first week, and had 1½ tackles for lost yardage, broke up two passes and recorded one quarterback sack.

The Mavericks (1-0) are off this week before opening RMAC play Sept. 18 at New Mexico Highlands.