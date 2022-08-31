Colorado Mesa quarterback Karst Hunter has assumed a leadership role this season, his second as the starter after two seasons at South Dakota State, where he was listed as an “athlete.” A desire to play quarterback in college led him to Colorado Mesa.
Karst Hunter talks with Tom Thenell, Colorado Mesa’s offensive coordinator and quarterback coach, during a recent practice. After arriving in Grand Junction late in the summer of 2021, Hunter said he’s spent more time with the new coaching staff at CMU than he did with the coaches who recruited him.
Colorado Mesa quarterback Karst Hunter throws a pass during a recent practice. Hunter was the RMAC freshman of the year last season after setting several program single-season records.
Scott Crabtree
Scott Crabtree
Karst Hunter doesn’t really remember the 2021 season opener.
“William Jewell last year was a hundred miles an hour,” the Colorado Mesa sophomore said of his first game playing quarterback in three years. Hunter was a unique third-year freshman in 2021 after spending two years at South Dakota State. He redshirted in 2019, then was listed as an “athlete” in 2020, when he played in all 10 games as a receiver and on special teams. “I remember certain plays, but it was all over the place.”
The former 9-man quarterback from Miller, South Dakota (population 1,489) said he was on board with the Jackrabbits’ plan for him, but longed to play quarterback. After talking with his family, he decided to transfer to a school where he’d have that chance, and chose Colorado Mesa. He arrived in Grand Junction in early July, 2021, and dug into the playbook.
It was his first year playing quarterback on an 11-man team, although he downplays the difference as just having a couple of more guys on the field now.
“How we did it was four linemen, a running back and three receivers, sometimes we went three linemen, four receivers,” Hunter said of the eight Rustlers who lined up with him in high school. “We changed it up a lot but it was definitely different. At first it was (an adjustment), especially at South Dakota State. That was kind of when it first truly affected me, just having those extra people on the field to try to get used to the speed of the game.
“You just can’t do certain things in 9-man that you can do with 11, it’s just learning what to do and how to play the game. It’s just kind of whatever now, I don’t even really remember playing nine; I’ve just learned the 11-man game.”
Despite his relatively late start, Hunter claimed the starting QB job during fall camp and led the Mavericks to an 8-2 season. He was the RMAC freshman of the year after setting school records for completion percentage (62.5), completions (190) and passing yards (2,481). He threw 18 touchdown passes and showed that “athlete” tag wasn’t misplaced by South Dakota State, rushing for 385 yards and six more touchdowns.
Then came the upheaval of the program, with Tremaine Jackson leaving for Valdosta State and the rest of the coaching staff either joining him or finding other jobs. Many players also left, some right away, others over the winter and spring after Miles Kochevar was hired to replace Jackson and brought in his staff.
”I respect their decision, just how they would respect mine if I were to do the same thing,” Hunter said of the players who left. “At the end of the day, it’s their life.”
The way it’s worked out, Hunter has spent more time with Kochevar and offensive coordinator/quarterback coach Tom Thenell than he did with Jackson and former OC/QB coach Brayle Brown, who is now an offensive assistant at CSU-Pueblo.
“I’ve been with these coaches since February so I’m definitely a little bit more comfortable, just knowing them, knowing what they want and how they coach, how they think and what they want on the field,” said Hunter, who will lead the Mavericks into the season Thursday night at William Jewell in Liberty, Missouri.
“Also, having played last year makes it a more comfortability thing for me. I’m not as anxious, not as nervous.”
That said, there are differences from last season, with more players transferring in to replace the ones who transferred out, the new staff and system changes.
“A lot of things changed, a lot of players changed and obviously the plays go with who we have. We’re going to run the plays we have the players for,” Hunter said. “This offense this year, we just play fast. We put in the playbook all during the summer and during fall camp and they’re just letting us play fast. They’re breaking it down, making the game easy for us, just go out there and make plays, play fast and do what we do.”
The terminology is different, plays have different names and there’s new personnel, but Kochevar and the players say the transition has gone as smoothly as possible.
Hunter spent most of this past summer in Grand Junction, getting to know the coaches better, working with the returning Mavs and new teammates as they arrived over the summer. He’s also assumed a leadership role.
“I feel like I’m someone they can look to, someone they can feel comfortable with. ... I’m not that scary of a guy; I’ll talk football any day of the week,” Hunter said.
“Coach K and Coach Thenell have stressed to me to really grow into it more than what I was, so I’ve been trying to learn from them and other players who have been here like Dagan Rienks and Issac Maestas, who have been here forever. They’ve seen the ups and downs of all the teams and they’ve been through coaching changes, so they’ve led the way for me and I’m kind of riding their coattails.”
Hunter burst onto the scene in the RMAC as a first-year college quarterback last season, but knows he isn’t going to sneak up on anyone this fall.
“At the end of the day it’s just a game. They’re gonna game-plan for me just like we game-plan for them, and they’re gonna get me sometimes and we’re gonna get them,” Hunter said. “All it is is just go out and play and do what I have to do to help this team be successful, whether it’s throw a lot or hand the ball off. Whatever we’ve got to do to win.”