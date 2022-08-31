Karst Hunter doesn’t really remember the 2021 season opener.

“William Jewell last year was a hundred miles an hour,” the Colorado Mesa sophomore said of his first game playing quarterback in three years. Hunter was a unique third-year freshman in 2021 after spending two years at South Dakota State. He redshirted in 2019, then was listed as an “athlete” in 2020, when he played in all 10 games as a receiver and on special teams. “I remember certain plays, but it was all over the place.”