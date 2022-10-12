Bill Troutwine fell in love with wrestling in high school, and that passion has led him to becoming the new coach for the Palisade High School wrestling team.
The seed of Troutwine’s love was planted in high school in Michigan. He played football and tried basketball but he was too short.
“Even though I was a little guy — 90 pounds as a freshman — I could still compete with the big guys,” Troutwine said. “Individual sports are character-building. You can’t say so-and-so missed a block or so-and-so dropped the ball. It’s all about your own accountability.”
Troutwine was announced as the new wrestling coach in a Tuesday news release from Palisade Athletic Director Gregg Hawkins. Hawkins also announced hiring Raul De Villegas-Decker as the new girls soccer coach.
Troutwine, 54, has been a fixture in the local wrestling scene for nearly 20 years. He started as a coach with the Little Dawgs youth wrestling program, then coached wrestling at Mt. Garfield Middle School and settled in as an assistant for Tanner Ridgway at the high school level. Ridgway, under whom Troutwine served for seven years, left Palisade to be the new coach at Grand Junction on Sept. 28.
This journey began when his son was showing interest in pee-wee wrestling
“I have a passion for wrestling, it teaches you a lot of life lessons. But I didn’t have aspirations to coach at the time,” Troutwine said. “I want to be the coach that I should have had. Back in the ’80s, they’d smack you up and get you motivated for the wrong reasons.”
Troutwine is appreciative of the opportunity Ridgway gave him as an assistant and for the school’s decision to hire him as Ridgway’s successor.
He is inheriting a program full of senior talent such as Keyton Young, Dawson David and Tyrus DeSpain. Young had one of the best finishes of any local wrestler at the 2022 state championship, placing fourth at 138 pounds in Class 4A.
“We have a great senior class … they do everything we ask them and they go to great lengths to get better,” Troutwine said. “We took the kids to Wyoming this summer in Laramie. There were some state champs from Wyoming and New Mexico there. Our boys went up there and took some lumps, gave some lumps. They were bruised and beaten and wanted more. The offseason — that’s where champions are made.”
Troutwine also praised the juniors on the team for following in the seniors’ footsteps.
Troutwine has his assistants sorted out: Jesse Reed, Caleb Brown and Grant Ehlinger.
Troutwine said there won’t be too much of a difference between himself and Ridgway, but he will still put his own twist on the program.
“I’m a little old school. I want to bring a passion or a little saltiness onto the mat,” Troutwine said. “Wrestling is a tough sport … and after we give ya bloody nose, we will help you up off the mat.”
New face for girls soccer
De Villegas-Decker will take over the girls soccer program.
De Villegas-Decker is an associate chief of organizational development and education with the Department of Veteran Affairs. He has also been a coach for various teams within the Fire FC program.
De Villegas-Decker replaced Merlinn Beckwith, who was the coach for the past two seasons. In 2022, the girls soccer team posted a 4-10-1 record and missed the playoffs for the third straight season (not counting the 2020 season).
The last time Palisade made the postseason was under Landon McKee, who is now the head football coach for Grand Junction.