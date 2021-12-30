When the Glacier Ice Arena was listed for sale in June 2019, its future became more ambiguous with each passing month.
When it eventually closed, the Colorado Mesa club hockey team all but dissolved and local youth began traveling to neighboring counties to develop their hockey skills.
In October, the hockey lovers breathed a sigh of relief when the rink reopened as River City Sportplex after years of uncertainty.
“We can grow the game of hockey out here and there’s people who are interested,” River City General Manager Philip Flink said in October. “I think we’re going to do it the right way and we’re going to turn this into a hockey town. That’s our goal and we’re really excited.”
The rink was given more than a new name and owners — Icetime LLC — when it reopened. There’s a newly-laid sheet of ice and a new locker room for the CMU club hockey team.
The Mavericks and their dedicated fanbase were especially excited for the reopening.
“Coming back is almost a miracle. The boys are loving it and our dynamic is awesome. Having a year off really makes you appreciate team sports,” said Jake Howard, a senior forward on the team. “What’s great about this is that you learn leadership roles and how to grow as a person.”
Prior to the uncertainty with the rink and COVID-19, the Mavs would routinely draw crowds of 600 to 1,000 people.
While not at those levels yet, they drew fervent fans at the return of the annual Pink the Rink event. The fundraiser, in which all proceeds went to the St. Mary’s Cancer Survivorship Program.
“We came to most of the games before COVID, of course. It was a bummer when the team stopped playing. But we were super excited when we heard the team came back,” hockey fan Jess Creasey said on the cold November night. “I think this is super valuable to the community. It gives people something to do, a chance to support the college and enjoy a sport that isn’t super popular everywhere.”
River City also served as a practice spot for the Glenwood Springs High School team when its home arena was closed because of mechanical failures. The Demons’ coach opted for his team to practice at River City Sportplex because a handful of his players already live in the area.
Now that things are settling in, River City Sportplex staff are happy with the turnout and demand for the rink.
Growth for the business won’t be overnight but if demand continues to grow, services can expand within the decade.
“We have high demand for where Grand Junction hockey is right now,” River City Hockey Director Jackson Wilson said in December. “So with our population and how many schools there are within the area, I think that there’s a lot of room to grow, not only the sport of hockey, but just any ice sport.”