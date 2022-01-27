For more than 20 years, Anna Mercado and her mother, Marianne, have jumped hurdles stemming from Anna’s sensory integration dysfunction diagnosis.
But through years of persistent therapy and training, Anna has carved out a life of athletics, community and friendships through Special Olympics Colorado (SOC).
Through more hard work, Anna was selected to compete with the Colorado team at the U.S. games in Orlando in June. Anna was the guest of honor at an event Wednesday in Escalante Hall on the Colorado Mesa University campus, where representatives from SOC and the CMU financial aid office (where Marianne works) celebrated her accomplishment.
“She is extremely happy. She is a very engaging person. She wants to help others, I could see her growing into an ambassador or some kind of leader and helping the young kids,” Marianne said. “It’s rewarding to see her grow. She makes me proud every day. She’s just a great person. Even if she weren’t my daughter, I’d think she was a great person.”
Anna will compete as a weightlifter and Steven Crowley, a teammate of hers on the Grand Junction Gators, will compete in bocce ball. They are the two local athletes to make the state team.
Anna’s diagnosis essentially means that her left and right brains don’t communicate well. Marianne thinks it’s an umbrella for other issues she has, such as muscular atrophy.
Anna, 29, was diagnosed in the first and second grades. Thanks to therapy, she’s fairly high-functioning, her mother said. As a student, Anna was integrated into some classes with the rest of the student body.
Anna competed in the Special Olympics when she was younger, but stopped around middle school. Like many other people with disabilities, Anna was in need of a community after she finished school.
“When children with disabilities of any kind transition out of the school system/high school, their world of inclusion kind of vanishes. Their world becomes smaller because there’s less socialization,” Marianne said. “If you’re not involved in something and you’re not getting out in the community, you become even more isolated.”
Anna found her community through SOC when she joined the Gators about six years ago. Her involvement allowed her to flourish even more.
“Through Special Olympics and her team, she competes in different sports at different levels against different people. That has given her more confidence to be out there socializing,” Marianne said.
Anna hates being bored and she is a go-getter. She has worked at Albertson’s, STRiVE, and now Sodexo. When not working, she’s volunteering at her church.
But few things give her as much happiness, or come as naturally, than athletics. She’s a natural athlete who has competed in swimming, bowling and basketball among other sports. She found weightlifting in 2019 and has been dedicated to her craft ever since.
She can deadlift 145 pounds, squat between 100-115 pounds, and bench press between 85-100 pounds.
At Wednesday’s celebration, she was wearing a mile-wide smile while enjoying celebratory cake with fruit.
“I’m very excited. This has been one of my goals to achieve and I achieved it,” she said, lifting her head with pride. “My goal is to deadlift 200 pounds. I’ve done it before.”
The capstone to Wednesday’s celebration was announcement that the CMU Foundation would pay for Anna’s travel costs to Orlando, and Marianne’s co-workers contributed funds to cover travel costs for her, too.
Lindsey Campbell, director of financial aid for CMU, presented the checks to the resilient mother-daughter duo. Marianne couldn’t hold back her tears of joy.
“It’s nice to see people recognize her as somebody other than (her disability),” Marianne said. “These people know who she is, and I’m so proud of her.”