In each of her first two years of high school, Nicole Koch found herself on top of the Colorado girls wrestling world.
The Delta student won the state title at 118 pounds as a freshman in 2019, pinning Loveland’s Audrey Banks in the second period. One year later, Koch once more claimed the state crown against a Loveland wrestler, this time Ashley Teprstra.
Those two titles for Koch came when she was a member of Delta’s boys squad, only getting opportunities to wrestle girls at regionals and the state tournament. Finally, as a junior, she’s not the only girl on her team.
The only catch: she no longer suits up for the Panthers. Instead, she travels 15 minutes south for practices and home duals with Olathe High School.
“I think we have a lot better chemistry because I’m not the only girl on the team,” Koch said. “There are a bunch of us and we’re all really close, that’s really cool.”
In February of 2018, the Colorado High School Activities Association approved pilot seasons for girls wrestling, which Koch capitalized on shortly after with a pair of championships. When CHSAA officially sanctioned girls wrestling for the 2021 winter sports season, schools and districts around the state formed squads, including District 51.
Olathe put together a sanctioned varsity squad and recruited wrestlers from the surrounding area to build a solid, deep team. The team features Koch — ranked No. 1 at 127 this season — as well as Montrose’s Kierstin Myers, who is No. 1 at 147 and has experience wrestling at the state level, as well. Paonia is also represented on the squad.
“It just brings us all together,” Koch said. “We’re all from different places and we all travel together. It brings us closer.”
Koch has been dominant for the Pirates, winning all of her matches so far. Few of them have been particularly lengthy. She’s energized that her athletic efforts are finally CHSAA-sponsored.
Even in the era of COVID-19 and limited crowds, she still recognizes the shift in how seriously girls wrestling is being taken.
“It just makes it so much cooler because now, we’re actually being looked at more and it’s getting more recognition, which is actually really good for the state of girls wrestling,” Koch said. “It means so much more to everyone because there’s a lot more people down here now.”
A third straight state title would establish Koch as a girls wrestling state icon before she’s even in her senior year of high school. Perhaps even more importantly to Koch, however, it would even further grab the attention of collegiate women’s wrestling programs.
“It would mean a lot to win again because I would have a lot better chance to get into colleges that have girls wrestling teams,” Koch said. “It would be so much cooler, and I already have quite a few people looking up to me, so it would mean a lot.”
Koch and her Olathe teammates will wrestle Friday in the regional tournament at Coronado High School in Colorado Springs. The District 51 girls will wrestle in the regional at Fort Lupton High School.
Both regional tournaments begin Friday with the lower weights — 100-127 and continue Saturday with the upper weights — 126-215. The top four wrestlers in each weight class from both regionals will advance to the state tournament, slated for March 11 in Pueblo.