Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett leaves the field after an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
Hackett became the second coach since 1978 to not finish out his first season — joining Urban Meyer.
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired Monday. Now that he’s gone, the Broncos have a lot to clean up if they’re going to be competitive.
The writing was on the wall for Nathaniel Hackett as far back as Week 7, when the Broncos stumbled to a 16-9 loss against the shorthanded Jets. By Week 13, the fan disappointment reached a fever pitch when the Ravens, without their quarterback Lamar Jackson, handed the Broncos a 10-9 defeat.
But what finally led to Hackett’s firing on Monday, after pundits and insiders across Denver seemed to think he’d survive until the end of the season, was a complete loss of control during an embarrassing 51-14 thrashing by the Rams.
And hoo boy this was a rough one.
Russell Wilson had easily his worst start of an already abysmal season, where he threw three interceptions and was benched during the fourth quarter. The Nickelodeon broadcast saw SpongeBob SquarePants character Patrick Star dunk on Wilson while perennial castoff Baker Mayfield — who has worked way harder for way less than Wilson — walked away with the SlimeTime NVP award for the second time in 11 days.
For those keeping track, Wilson only now has as many bathrooms in his $25 million home as touchdowns this season (12).
Part of that is injuries — both to Wilson and the larger roster — and age. There’s a chance he’s the greatest system quarterback of all time, owing all his success to Pete Carroll, but the reality is likely more nuanced. At least partial blame for Wilson’s failings can be laid at Hackett’s feet.
While that’s the most expensive of the former head coach’s mistakes, it wasn’t the most public.
Dalton Risner exploded into a sideline temper tantrum where he shoved Brett Rypien and screamed at him to “do something.” Latavius Murray stepped in to break up the fight but was later spotted exchanging heated words with Hackett.
The emotions spilled over into the postgame, where Randy Gregory took a swipe at Rams offensive Oday Aboushi. Both players were suspended for one game. It’s lucky Broncos defensive tackle Mike Purcell stepped in and stopped it from escalating further.
This game was the tip of a volcano that’s been rumbling for weeks. The Broncos have drawn more penalty flags for more yardage than any other team in the league. Multiple receivers have thrown their helmets in anger. Players have harped at Wilson and Hackett.
Football is an emotional game at every level that’s remotely competitive and these exchanges happen even to good teams. But when it becomes habitual, when it leads to penalties and suspensions, it hurts the team and damages the brand.
These problems started with a lax training camp and extended all the way into Week 16. It’s endemic and it was time to make a change.
I’m not sure how to feel about Jerry Rosburg being picked as the interim head coach but it’s ultimately a meaningless promotion for two meaningless games. He’s leading a team that’s headed for somewhere tropical in a few weeks instead of the postseason. There’s also confusion over why special teams coordinator Dwyane Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry were let go alongside Hackett but, again, it doesn’t really matter either way. At least those firings led to a promotion for former Palisade High School and Mesa State football standout Ben Steele, who will be the team’s interim offensive line coach.
It’ll be a tough task, at least on paper, to find a quality head coach. The Broncos are poor in draft capital after investing in a trade for Wilson. The quarterback himself could be a financial anchor moving forward if his play doesn’t improve. There are reasons to be optimistic about the roster at large, but how many of those players will remain healthy? How many will return to playing at their previous level?
The Walton-Penner ownership group has found itself in an early hole and not one entirely of its own making. Trouble has been brewing in Denver after a seven-year playoff drought. That trails only the Jets, who haven’t made the postseason in 12 seasons, but even they have an outside chance of making the 2022 field.
Moving on from Hackett is overdue, in a lot of ways. Now, at least, they’ll get a two-week jump on finding his replacement.