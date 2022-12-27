The writing was on the wall for Nathaniel Hackett as far back as Week 7, when the Broncos stumbled to a 16-9 loss against the shorthanded Jets. By Week 13, the fan disappointment reached a fever pitch when the Ravens, without their quarterback Lamar Jackson, handed the Broncos a 10-9 defeat.

But what finally led to Hackett’s firing on Monday, after pundits and insiders across Denver seemed to think he’d survive until the end of the season, was a complete loss of control during an embarrassing 51-14 thrashing by the Rams.