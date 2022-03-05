CEDAREDGE — Paige McGovern’s athletic career at Cedaredge High School got off to a less-than-stellar start. After a solid freshman season on the varsity basketball team, she tore her ACL playing soccer.
The injury sidelined McGovern for her entire sophomore season.
Yet she still showed up to every practice and weight session during her rehab. Then she practiced in her driveway during quarantine. All of that so she could hit the ground running when she was cleared to return to action.
“Basketball has played a big role in my life, it’s going to be hard leaving. I feel like I’ve been playing this game my whole life,” the senior said. “I just feel at home on the court.”
If the court is McGovern’s home, then her team is her family. And McGovern sacrifices what she can — personal glory, a stuffed stat sheet — all for the Bruins.
Because last year was shortened by COVID-19, this is McGovern’s first full season since her freshman year.
And she’s making the most of it.
The Bruins have posted a 19-3 record and won the Class 2A Western Slope League title. They moved to the doorstep of their second consecutive Great 8 appearance after defeating Byers 53-36 on Friday.
Coach Russell Coleman preaches that no single player is above the program — but it’s hard to believe Cedaredge wouldn’t be here without McGovern.
“She made every practice her sophomore season. There’s nobody I’ve ever been around in any profession who works as hard as she does,” Coleman said. “On the flip side, I’ve never been around a better person.”
McGovern is like a second coach on the court.
She will go back and forth with Coleman on the court and ask him if they should switch to a certain set to exploit the other team.
“Yeah she’s like a student of the game, but I’d say she’s more obsessed,” Coleman cracked. “She lives and breathes basketball.”
McGovern’s athletic skill is just as impressive. She is remarkably patient on offense, waiting for an open teammate or for her best shot.
“I’m always looking for whatever I can do to help the team,” McGovern said.
As good as she is on offense, she’s an even better defender, constantly applying pressure to ball-handlers and seeking to make a play.
“I always want that ball,” she said.
On offense, she can be team-oriented to a fault, Coleman said.
Through the Bruins’ first nine games, McGovern scored no more than 10 points in a contest. She averaged only six points per game. After a close loss to Soroco on Jan. 14, Coleman essentially told McGovern to let loose and trust her shooting ability.
In the 13 games since, McGovern is averaging 15.9 points per game. She has eclipsed 20 points four times. Most importantly, the Bruins haven’t lost in that span.
“In the fourth quarter, I have absolute trust that she’s going to take the right shot or make the right pass,” Coleman said. “And she does this while putting the team first. That’s special.”
McGovern came up big for the Bruins against Byers (10-13) in the first round of regionals.
Cedaredge only led 23-19 at halftime and the Bulldogs outscored the Bruins 15-8 in the third quarter. Down 34-31 entering the final quarter, Cedaredge came roaring back.
That was in large part because of McGovern’s two-way ability.
After a rebound and tied 34-34, McGovern pressed a Byers ball-handler to stop the fast-break. The Bulldog attempted to pass out of the pressure, but McGovern tipped the pass and stole the ball. She threaded the needle between two defenders to find a teammate to help Cedaredge take the lead with six minutes left.
The Bruins got the ball back again and McGovern hit a 3-pointer for the 39-34 lead. Cedaredge went on a 22-0 run in the fourth and only surrendered a basket within the 60 seconds.
Megan Gastineau led Cedaredge with 15 points, 10 in the final quarter. McGovern scored 12 points and Tristy Keller added 11.
Coleman credited the win to his team for working together and executing their halftime adjustments. Each player, many of whom have seen little varsity time this season, played an important role in the win, he said.
McGovern was ecstatic with the win but thought it wasn’t the team’s best game. She knows the Bruins can improve.
“We talked about playing until the last minute. It’s not about who starts the game well, it’s about who finishes it. I think we were a little nervous entering the game and we just need to start calmer,” she said. “They got all of their points in transition, so we can fix that up.”
And long as No. 0 is directing the floor and the Bruins play as a team, they have a shot.