Mike Tollin thinks big, and he has high aspirations as the new managing owner of the Grand Junction Rockies.
Tollin, an Emmy award-winning filmmaker, was introduced Friday as the managing owner of the Rockies in a news conference at Suplizio Field. He’s a managing partner with Future Legends, the Windsor-based company that purchased — for an undisclosed amount — the team from GJR, LLC, which represented the Colorado Rockies, on Thursday.
Even if you don’t know Tollin’s name, you know his work. Tollin’s companies have produced a crop of acclaimed sports films such as ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” which detailed Michael Jordan’s final championship run with the Chicago Bulls.
Tollin wants to bring that same spectacle and entertainment to Grand Junction.
“With all due respect to our predecessors, it was a great relationship with the Rockies (but) I think ownership wasn’t able to be as ingrained with the community … There will be a lot more control from a team perspective to have players doing community events (such as) clinics, autograph signings, going to schools, do picture days … The kids in Grand Junction should be looking up to their team,” Tollin said. “I can say with full certainty there will be a new team name and probably a new logo. We can talk about new colors, but I kind of like purple.”
Tollin said that he would like a new name and logo unveiled by early 2023.
Future Legends won’t assume ownership until the current Pioneer League season is over at the end of September. Future Legends also owns the Northern Colorado Owlz in Windsor, but Tollin said there would be no conflict of interest and that he would focus on Grand Junction alone.
A Thursday news release announcing the sale also said that “enhancements” would be coming to Suplizio Field. One such possibility is turning the field’s playing surface into artificial turf. Tollin said that he would be talking with GJ Rockies President Mick Ritter about developments.
A thread connecting the ideas floated by Tollin, who is a Philadelphia Phillies fanatic, is to liven up the games and culture for fans.
Tollin said that in independent baseball, a team doesn’t have to “take itself too seriously.”
“There is a rule that says you can bring in a celebrity player without costing a roster spot. So, if my buddy Jimmy Rollins wants to come play shortstop for a game, probably won’t stop him,” Tollin cracked. “Or if Rickey Henderson wants to see if he can still steal a base at 64 years old, we’ll let him, we’ll give him a shot.”
Tollin has been producing sports films since the 1980s. An early company of his held exclusive rights to produce film for the short-lived, but beloved, United States Football League. He subsequently was credited as a writer on the ESPN 30 for 30 film, “Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?” He also has credits on the recent ESPN docu-series on Derek Jeter called “The Captain,” and the films “Radio,” “Norbit” and “Good Burger,” according to his IMDB page.
Tollin has wanted to own a baseball team, in some capacity, for the better part of four decades when he started producing sports television and films. Becoming managing owner of the GJ Rockies, specifically, began in November 2021 when he was invited to the league meetings in Las Vegas by PBL President Mike Shapiro and Jeff Katofsky, CEO of the Owlz.
From there, talks began with Hal Roth, who was the registered owner of GJR, LLC. The talks slowed as Future Legends focused on progress with its 118-acre sports complex in Windsor — which will house the Owlz and Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC professional soccer team — before resuming once again.
Tollin has met with city officials and now, the waiting begins. GJR, LLC still owns the team through the end of the season. GJR, LLC, moved the franchise to Grand Junction from Casper, Wyoming, in 2012 and the team was an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies until Major League Baseball contracted its minor league system in 2012.
The GJ Rockies are 45-29 overall and have a two-and-a-half game lead over the Ogden Raptors for first place in the PBL South Division.
“When I get back, I hope to put a dialogue together with season ticket holders. What would they like to see?” Tollin said. “...I’ve had a lot of folks who have said that if you’re going to dip your toes into minor league baseball and you want to have fun, you’re much better in indy ball.”