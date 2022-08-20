Grand Junction Rockies logo

Grand Junction Rockies

Mike Tollin thinks big, and he has high aspirations as the new managing owner of the Grand Junction Rockies.

Tollin, an Emmy award-winning filmmaker, was introduced Friday as the managing owner of the Rockies in a news conference at Suplizio Field. He’s a managing partner with Future Legends, the Windsor-based company that purchased — for an undisclosed amount — the team from GJR, LLC, which represented the Colorado Rockies, on Thursday.