Eyebrows were raised when they knocked off fifth-ranked Iowa Western in the regional playoffs.
Jaws dropped when the Indian Hills Community College (Iowa) Warriors eliminated No. 1 Wabash Valley College (Ill.) in the Midwest District championship.
“It’s a tough little deal. I knew that going in, you’ve got No. 5 in the country and No. 1 in the country and No. 10 with John A. Logan thrown into that mix,” Indian Hills coach Matthew Torrez said. “We had a really good start and I think it probably caught some people by surprise, not in our locker room, but when you start winning baseball games, people start believing.”
The Warriors certainly believed.
Fans at Suplizio Field might do a double-take when they hear Indian Hills referred to as “Warriors,” when the word “Falcons” is emblazoned on the chest of their jerseys. Longtime fans will remember when Indian Hills was a regular qualifier from the old Northern District and were the Falcons.
The school, which has two campuses, Centerville and Ottumwa, decided to unify all of the sports teams under one mascot this year. They went with Warriors, which was used on the Ottumwa campus, but removed the Native American aspect of the old logo. That decision in January was too late for the baseball team to get new uniforms to match the new mascot, which is a helmeted, axe-wielding Spartan, reminiscent of a gladiator.
Torrez is in his third season — his second full season — at Indian Hills, replacing NJCAA Baseball Hall of Fame coach Cam Walker. He grew up in Brush and played baseball at Colby Community College in Kansas, then transferred to Metro State, so he’s no stranger to Suplizio Field. In fact, he worked for former Colorado Mesa (then Mesa State) baseball coach Joe Giarratano one season.
He was the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at New Mexico Junior College and also had stints at Barton County (Kan.), Clarendon (Texas), Darton College (Ga.) and Wisconsin-Parkside, where he earned his degree in sports management.
He took his team through his home town on the trip to Grand Junction, stopping to stretch their legs and play some catch in Brush before spending the night in Denver.
Like Indian Hills combined its two athletic departments into one, Torrez has combined players from all over the world into a team.
“You know, we come from a little bit of everywhere,” Torrez said. “It’s really interesting in our dugout, I think we counted, including English, you’ve got five languages in our dugout going on at one time. You can listen to a Japanese player trying to speak Spanish and vice versa.”
Interestingly enough, Indian Hills has players from Japan, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Netherlands, France and the Dominican Republic, and nine different states in the U.S. — but none from Iowa.
Outfielder Ren Tachioka, from Saitama, Japan, is one of the Warriors’ key guys.
“Ren Tachioka is kind of our leadoff guy and he’s had a great last couple of weeks. He does some things for us. He actually hit a couple home runs out of the leadoff spot for us this weekend, he steals some bases,” Torrez said. “Our first baseman, Noel Perez, does a really good job. We don’t drive balls out of the yard, but the timely hitting that we get, that’s really been impressive on that side of things for us.”
Tachioka does what a leadoff hitter is supposed to do, hitting .362, drawing 34 walks and being hit by pitches 14 times. He’s scored a team-leading 61 runs, and when he gets on base, he’s looking to run, with 31 stolen bases in 36 attempts.
Perez is hitting .324 with seven home runs and 21 doubles. He’s driven in 49 runs, with Samuel Fortier driving in 44.
The Warriors won’t wow people with stats — they’ve hit only 30 home runs this season, but they know how to string hits together, they play good defense (a .962 fielding percentage), and have a solid pitching staff (4.24 ERA). Led by Maddux Hoaglund’s 83 strikeouts (he’s 7-2 with a 2.36 ERA), the Warriors have struck out 465 batters and walked only 145.
“On the mound I’ve got three guys, Hoaglund, Nick Marshall, I think he’s 8-1 and Wyatt Wendell, who’s 8-3 and he won both of those ‘if’ games for us the past two weeks, went out there and did a really good job in big, big situations.
“I’ve got two other guys who can go out and start for us. It depends on what the bracket does. We started Charles Lefebvre in game one of the district tournament. He’s kind of a mid-week guy for us and he went out there and did a wonderful job.”
Torrez is known as a coach who stresses fundamentals, not worried about hitting three-run home runs.
“We’re going to throw the ball over the plate, we’re going to make some plays and we’re going to try to eliminate our strikeouts,” he said. “Obviously, we will try to steal some bases, if you look at our stats (139 as a team) but we don’t steal to steal, we try to create some havoc when it’s time to create havoc.”
He got a nice compliment as the Warriors were leaving South Holland, Ill., with their district championship plaque and a bid to the World Series.
“I had a coach when we left this weekend (after the district tournament) and he said, ‘Hey, it’s really nice to see someone come out and like, play baseball,’ ” he said. “Whatever that means to people, that’s just who we are and we’re OK with that.”