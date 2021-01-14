Scott Sullivan wanted his garage back.
He also wanted a way for the Colorado Mesa golf teams to prepare for the spring portion of the season when the weather doesn’t exactly cooperate.
After a couple of years of planning, fundraising and searching for a site, Sullivan’s garage will soon no longer be a swing training site. A three-bay indoor facility is under construction at one end of the driving range at Lincoln Park Golf Course.
“It’s a facility that will really help us in the winter months, coming out of winter break,” said Sullivan, the men’s golf coach at CMU.
“All our guys are playing summer tournament golf, and the (women) too, and when they come into fall golf, they’re all pretty prepared, but then we have a break from about the end of October until mid-January. We really don’t have a place to practice currently, so I started working on this about two years ago.”
Sullivan worked with the City of Grand Junction and said the range at Lincoln Park seemed like a natural fit. The city is leasing the land to CMU, which is funding the project.
The 1,920-square-foot facility includes three bays, a restroom, lockers, an office for Sullivan and women’s coach Scott Hanson, an area for club repair, plus a launch monitor and simulator, which are now in Sullivan’s garage.
The past couple of years, players who wanted to work on their swing over the winter would go to Sullivan’s house and use the simulator.
“My original vision was ‘Let’s try to get them out of my garage,’ ’’ Sullivan said. “(The idea) was a glorified garage. I’m so impressed with CMU, I’ve been here 2½ years now and we do things first class.
“It’s going to be a very nice facility; it’s going to be something we’re going to be proud of in the community, the golfing community can be proud of it as well.”
One bay is reserved for the golf community and will managed by the Lincoln Park staff. The course pros can use it for lessons or reserve times for golfers to work on their own, however it deems will benefit golfers.
The doors roll open to the driving range, so golfers can be in the heated “garage” and hit onto the range.
“I think it’ll be a real nice amenity overall for the golfing community at Lincoln Park,” Sullivan said.
The facility is on track to be finished around the first of March. Sullivan will gladly accept donations, which will be acknowledged at the facility.
Most Division I programs have some sort of indoor golf practice facility, Sullivan said, and CMU’s will also be a recruiting boon.
“One of the issues we have is recruiting against the weather,” Sullivan said. “The guys are coming back around mid-January and to mid-March, we’ve got six, eight weeks of that can be sketchy weather, so this will really help.”