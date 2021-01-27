With a short wrestling season, about seven weeks, and a new state tournament format, the first rankings of the 2021 season reveal a competitive future for many area boys wrestlers.
Only the top two wrestlers in each weight class from each classification will qualify for state this year.
In the team standings, only four schools are ranked in the four classifications. In 2A, Cedaredge is No. 4, Meeker, No. 7 and Hotchkiss 14th.
Montrose is ranked 15th in Class 4A.
Grand Junction senior Kieran Thompson is the only returning state champion from the area. He’s one of two Grand Junction wrestlers to make the preseason On The Mat rankings.
Junior Andrew Leyba, who missed the final part of the season last season with an injury, is ranked No. 7 at 120 pounds.
Thompson is making the jump from 132 pounds to 145 for the early season. It could be one of the most competitive weight classes in Colorado.
Thompson enters the season ranked No. 2 behind Pomona junior Daniel Cardenas, who is already a two-time state champ.
At No. 3 is Jaron Mahler of Ponderosa, who lost to Thompson in the state finals last year. The next two in ranked in the weight class both finished fourth in their weight classes at state last year.
Fruita Monument has five wrestlers listen the preseason rankings at 5A.
Senior Espin Hernandez is ranked No. 6 at 220. A pair of sophomores, Geno Gallegos (106) and Tyler Archuleta (126), are both ranked No. 8 in their weight classes. Two other sophomores are also ranked: Brian Simmons 13th at 113 and Cooper Stewart 14th at 145.
Class 4A
Palisade enters the season with five wrestlers in the preseason rankings, led by last year’s third-place state finisher — Judah Guajardo. The junior comes into the season ranked No. 4 at 126.
Junior Jacob Lee (120) is ranked fourth and sophomores Phallen Salvati (132) in ranked eighth, Franklin Barks (152) is ranked 10th and Keeton Young (113) is ranked 11th. Senior Zach Barnett is ranked 13th at 160.
Central has three wrestlers ranked — senior Davian Sandoval, No. 2 at 126, senior Jason Pollard, No. 8 at 145 and sophomore Jaysten Sanchez, 15th at 152.
Montrose has senior Raul Martinez (182) ranked 3rd, senior Brandon Van Nooten (220) ranked 4th and sophomore Kamron Alegria (120) ranked 5th.
The 4A 126-pound division could be one of the competitive this season.
With Sandoval returning from injury ranked No. 2 and Guajardo returning as a third-place finisher at 120, the competition should be fierce.
Adding to the intrigue is the top-ranked wrestler at 126: Boden White of Pueblo County, who finished second at 120 last year. All three wrestlers will compete in the same regional tournament.
Class 2A, 3A
Cedaredge will feature a strong team in Class 2A with seven state qualifiers returning, four of whom were regional champions.
The Bruins are led by senior Trey Geyer, who was denied his shot at being a four-time state champ last year with a loss in the championship match. Geyer enters the season ranked No. 1 at 126. Sophomore Brady Collins of Wray is ranked No. 2 and won the state title last year at 106.
The wrestler who beat Geyer in the 126-pound final, Oran Huff of Lyons, is ranked No. 1 at 132.
After finishing second at state last year, Cedaredge junior Lane Hunsberger in ranked No. 1 at 113.
Other Bruins ranked are: Adrian Nieto (145) No. 5, Ty Walck (160) and heavyweight Derek Sanchez both ranked No. 8, and AJ Robidoux (138) at No. 9.
Hotchkiss has Traycer Hall ranked No. 1 at 160. The senior finished fourth at 152 last year.
Robert Cochran is ranked No. 4 at 126, Dustin Mattison is eighth at 170 and heavyweight Christian Matus No. 9 for the Bulldogs.
Paonia has two wrestlers ranked with Anthony Miller second at 220 and Reagan Todd seventh at 145.
Olathe moves from 3A to 2A this season and has Wyatt Mansker ranked No. 3 at 182, and Daniel Gray at No. 6 at 170.
Meeker has five wrestlers ranked in the top six, led by last seasons second-place finisher Colby Clatterbaugh, ranked No. 3 at 195.
Dax Sheridan (182) and Trae Kennedy (113) are both ranked 4th. Kelton Turner is ranked 5th at 160, and Ty Goedert is 6th at 120.
Norwood has Jarrett Sinks, who placed fourth at 106 last year, ranked No. 6 at 126.
Rangely’s top-ranked wrestler is Zane Varner, No. 6 at 152.
In class 3A, Delta has three wrestlers ranked sixth — Ben Koch (120), Jeffery Griffith (182) and Eli Miramontes (220).
Rifle has two wrestlers ranked fifth: Hunter Bercher (120) and Bryce Rowley (145).
Grand Valley is led by heavyweight Hayden Grice, who is ranked No. 3.