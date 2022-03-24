Is there a spot for Jerry Jeudy with the Denver Broncos?
There are a lot of things that can excuse his sophomore slump last season. Teddy Bridgewater was his quarterback. Pat Shurmur was his offensive coordinator. A high ankle sprain sidelined him for a chunk of time early in the season.
But now Jeudy is absent from offseason workouts hosted by new quarterback Russell Wilson in sunny southern California. Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, K.J. Hamler and Kendall Hinton were there, alongside tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam and Andrew Beck.
Center Lloyd Cushenberry was firing off snaps and even backup quarterbacks Brett Rypien and Josh Johnson were present.
No offense to Beck, Hinton, or the depth QBs, but Jeudy is probably more important to the Broncos’ potential success than any of those guys. His absence is conspicuous.
Right now, Jeudy is the No. 3 receiver for the Broncos. Sutton is a true No. 1 and Patrick has achieved far more with far less natural ability to earn the No. 2 spot. Jeudy has exactly two highlight plays to his name since entering the NFL: His first NFL touchdown, when he jumped over the back of a Jets’ defender to haul in a touchdown and his catch-and-run, 92-yard touchdown against the Raiders in Week 17 of that year.
Before, after and everything in between those two scores has been average at best, downright debilitating at worst.
His first NFL game against the Titans spawned columns all around Bronco nation asking whether Jeudy had an issue with drops. He dropped two potential touchdowns against the Chargers in Week 8 with zero defensive contact. There’s an entire YouTube mix of him dropping passes throughout the 2020 season against numerous opponents.
His sophomore campaign left a lot to be desired, despite a multitude of factors negatively impacting it.
Jeudy was part of a much-hyped receiver class and, so far, he’s been lapped by CeeDee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, Brandon Auyuk, Chase Claypool and Tee Higgins.
Now, he’s absent from the first public chance to work with his future quarterback. Not a good look.
This issue is particularly apparent as Wilson doesn’t specialize in intermediate routes, which is what Jeudy built his reputation on in college. Wilson is known for mixing short, precise passes with home-run plays. It’s a quarterback skill set that’s much more likely to benefit Hamler than Jeudy.
Not all is lost, though.
Wilson has made public comments hyping up Jeudy, calling him “a star” during the quarterback’s introductory press conference. Jeudy has not only a new quarterback, but a new head coach, new offensive coordinator and his health.
Jeudy has a chance to turn the corner this season and cement himself as the Broncos’ second option in the passing game. He has the physical gifts, no doubt, of a first-round selection. But does he have the maturity and wherewithal to recognize the career-saving chance he has in front of him?
Jeudy has been a disappointment to Broncos’ fans for the bulk of his first two seasons, but let’s hope he can take advantage of the opportunity in front of him. He needs to show up and invest in the team that spent a first-round pick on him.