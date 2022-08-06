Grand Junction Rockies players interact with fans at Suplizio Field before Saturday's game. There could be some new teams in the Pioneer League, as President Mike Shapiro said Friday the league is looking to add two teams.
Grand Junction Rockies fans may see new teams at Suplizio Field in the future.
The Pioneer League is open to expansion and is listening to prospective owners, league President Mike Shapiro told The Daily Sentinel. Shapiro said that expansion to 12 teams is ideal because it would cut down on travel costs for clubs and give the league a larger footprint in the region.
The Ogden Standard-Examiner tweeted during a July 30 game that a group trying to bring the Pioneer League to Providence, Utah, was in attendance at an Ogden Raptors game.
“We are looking at opportunities to expand our league. We’re looking at all of our options,” Shapiro said. “We have a desire to provide fun and family-friendly entertainment that minor league baseball and (Pioneer Baseball League) provides. Minor league baseball is much different than the majors. We’re much more integrated with the community. The business characteristic for expanding is that we want to reduce (travel costs).”
Traveling is a heavy cost burden for clubs, Shapiro said.
Of its current 10-team makeup, the Pioneer Baseball League has four in Montana, three in Colorado, two in Idaho and one in Utah.
Ogden is the lone Utah club since the Northern Colorado Owlz moved from Orem, Utah, after the 2020 season. The team closest to the Raptors is the Idaho Falls Chukars, about 178 miles away. The next two closest teams are the Boise Hawks (about 304 miles) and the Rockies (about 319 miles). Providence is fewer than 50 miles from Ogden.
The Glacier Range Riders, the Pioneer League’s newest team, were added in August 2021 and began play this season.
“I think this region has a lot going for it, but baseball is as much integrated as the heart and soul of this country. (We can) provide this to communities so that they can have those summer nights at a game and have that experience,” Shapiro said. “This gives us a chance to develop more players. The more teams we have means the more jobs are available. We can’t take all of this as just a business opportunity, we’re still a player development league.”
League expansion also adds spice to a team’s schedule so that fans see new teams, and players can further develop their skills by facing new pitchers and hitters, Shapiro added.
Usually, a potential owner or ownership group will first approach the Pioneer League for expansion, Shapiro said. Beyond financial strength, the league also examines the individual or group’s financial history, business plan and available facilities.
“We’re taking a look at several different potential locations. There are several key determinants before expanding,” Shapiro said. “Is there an existing facility or can one be built? Is there an ownership group? Is the community big enough?”
But if all goes well for the possible Providence club, a second one would have to join to balance out the schedules and divisions in the Pioneer League.
That alone makes it difficult to put any timetable on expansion, even if one ownership group is ready to move forward.
“The Pioneer League is certainly interested in hearing from anyone who wants to have a team in their community,” Shapiro said.