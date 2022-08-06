_A740004.JPG

Grand Junction Rockies players interact with fans at Suplizio Field before Saturday's game. There could be some new teams in the Pioneer League, as President Mike Shapiro said Friday the league is looking to add two teams.

 Scott Crabtree

Grand Junction Rockies fans may see new teams at Suplizio Field in the future.

The Pioneer League is open to expansion and is listening to prospective owners, league President Mike Shapiro told The Daily Sentinel. Shapiro said that expansion to 12 teams is ideal because it would cut down on travel costs for clubs and give the league a larger footprint in the region.