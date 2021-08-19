Lock it in: Drew Lock is going to be the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos this season.
It’s not official, but it’s a foregone conclusion at this point. With the most generous of examinations of Denver’s first preseason game, a 33-6 win over Minnesota, the QB battle was a tie (it’s not, really). In this fictional evaluation, the tie goes to the guy with the stronger arm, faster legs and the potential to be the QB of the future.
To my eyes, it wasn’t even a tie, despite a solid day from Teddy Bridgewater. He was highly efficient, safe and crisp. He’s obviously a top-five backup quarterback, with the ability to start on a few teams. If reports are to be believed, he’s a fantastic guy and a future coach. But go back to that 80-yard touchdown bomb Lock dropped into K.J. Hamler’s hands.
Bridgewater probably couldn’t make that throw before his devastating knee injury in 2016 and certainly can’t now. The ball traveled 57 yards through the air to a receiver clocked at faster than 20 mph. That’s a throw made by Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Lamar Jackson and every other young QB taking the league by storm. That throw needs to be made in a modern NFL offense.
Couple that with Lock’s familiarity with Denver’s burgeoning young offensive core, a swagger that’s needed to upend a stacked division and the ever-elusive thrill of potential — Lock’s the guy for this season.
ODDS AND ENDS
Speaking of Hamler, it looks like he’s becoming what his second-round draft position would suggest. It’s too early to extrapolate on his full potential, but he looked good. He looked like he could effortlessly burn a safety and give Denver’s offense a vertical threat to keep up with AFC West rivals. In his rookie season, he had 30 receptions for 381 yards. He reached more than a quarter of that total on two catches, with his 105 yards in the first preseason contest.
Patrick Surtain II is a man. He doesn’t look like a mere rookie. He had 11 coverage snaps against the Vikings, allowed zero catches and had that glorious pick-six. It’s a preseason game against a bad quarterback, but Pro Football Focus graded him as the top cornerback for the first week of the preseason. I know he’ll probably have ups and downs once the regular season starts, but it’s hard not to be excited.
The Broncos have depth at WR, but it’s difficult not to root for Trinity Benson to make the 53-man roster. He was undrafted out of East Central University (Okla.), a Division II school, and has hung around on the practice squad. He caught two touchdowns against Minnesota and his ability to return kicks could be his ticket to a roster spot.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
A lot of Drew Lock’s potential success hinges on strong play-action. To get that, Denver needs more from its rushing attack. Melvin Gordon was serviceable last season, and Damarea Crockett slotted in nicely for the first preseason game, but I’m most excited to see what Javonte Williams has to offer with a heavier workload. He’s strong, physical and has a burst that Gordon lacks. He could be the missing piece to anchor Lock’s air attack and he could see more time as Gordon is hurt, again.
Head coach Vic Fangio said “it’s possible” the Broncos could select the QB1 after this weekend’s game against Seattle.
Linebacker Josey Jewell could be back from a groin injury this week. It will be interesting to see if he’s improved his speed and athleticism this offseason. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 19 inside linebacker for 2020, but his ability to cover larger areas of the field leaves something to be desired. He’s one of a couple of guys who could be key in taking Denver’s defense to the next level.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
Vegas has the Broncos favored against the Seahawks. A lot of this stems from Denver playing two capable QBs, while Seattle is helmed by Alex McGough and Sean Mannion. It’s safe to say Russell Wilson doesn’t need preseason reps and unless more of the offensive line heals up before Saturday, it’s unlikely Seattle will trot out one of the league’s best QBs for a meaningless game.
Denver’s money line is fluctuating between -110 and -280 (bet $280 to win $100) and against the spread, it’s -6.5 -110 (Denver must win by at least a touchdown, bet $110 to win $100).
Former Sentinel sports reporter Matt Meyer will be writing a weekly column focusing on the Denver Broncos every Thursday throughout the season.