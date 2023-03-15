The Grand Junction Jackalopes announced the hiring of a new skipper on Tuesday.
The independent baseball club unveiled Chris Knabenshue as its new manager in a news release.
The Grand Junction Jackalopes announced the hiring of a new skipper on Tuesday.
The independent baseball club unveiled Chris Knabenshue as its new manager in a news release.
Knabenshue is the third manager for the club in a calendar year. Bobby Jenks was in charge in the last season of the Grand Junction Rockies and led them to a Pioneer Baseball League championship but he left to be closer to family. The Jackalopes then announced the hiring of James Frisbie as manager in January but he was poached by the Washington Nationals.
The hiring of Knabenshue comes about 10 weeks ahead of opening day in Ogden.
"We're going to have to let the process take its time,” Knabenshue said in Tuesday’s news release. “I haven't seen anything but film and past statistics on these guys. Most of it's going to take place when we get our people together and work 'em out."
Knabenshue graduated from Smoky Hill High School in Aurora and played baseball at the University of Northern Colorado. He was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 5th round of the 1985 MLB Draft as an outfielder and reached as high as Triple-A in the late-1980s and early-1990s. Knabenshue played for former JUCO Chairman Sam Suplizio in the minors.
Knabenshue has since found a home in the scouting world, notably serving that role for the for the Philadelphia Phillies, the favorite team of Jackalopes managing owner Mike Tollin, and the Atlanta Braves. Knabenshue was also the head coach for Dallas Baptist University before the school moved to Division I.
"Hopefully (my time as a scout) will help in bringing players to Grand Junction. I think what I've been really good at is evaluating talent." Knabenshue said in the release. "As we get deeper into my time here. The more players I am going to be able to see and the more knowledge I will have about the level of competition."
The Jackalopes begin their new era and title defense on May 23 against the Ogden Raptors and return to Suplizio Field on June 6 against the Boise Hawks.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 56%
Sunrise: 07:27:26 AM
Sunset: 07:20:17 PM
Humidity: 64%
Wind: SE @ 13 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 72%
Sunrise: 07:25:53 AM
Sunset: 07:21:17 PM
Humidity: 75%
Wind: SE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 2 Low
Rain likely. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 8%
Sunrise: 07:24:18 AM
Sunset: 07:22:18 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: N @ 15 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:22:44 AM
Sunset: 07:23:18 PM
Humidity: 47%
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
A few clouds from time to time. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 07:21:09 AM
Sunset: 07:24:18 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
A few clouds from time to time. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 35%
Sunrise: 07:19:34 AM
Sunset: 07:25:18 PM
Humidity: 60%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Rain and snow tapering off in the evening. Decreasing cloudiness late. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 07:17:58 AM
Sunset: 07:26:17 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: SSW @ 7 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 39F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.