Two years ago, Jake Staiano tied for second place in the Sinclair Rocky Mountain Open, four strokes behind winner Ben Corfee. Last year, he slid to a tie for 13th.
This time around, the Englewood native left Tiara Rado Golf Course as a champion.
Staiano shot 4-under-par 67 in Saturday’s final round, good enough to win the 83rd Sinclair Rocky Mountain Open at 14-under 199. He edged Ryan Emery (13-under 200), capturing the $20,000 first-place prize as the sun began to fade behind nearby Colorado National Monument.
“My game’s just in a lot better spot,” Staiano said. “I just turned pro in 2019, so the maturity aspect of things has improved and really helped. I really worked hard over the last winter and into the summer. I’ve had a pretty decent amount of success, so I’m just keeping it rolling.”
For golfers who rely on power, Tiara Rado’s shorter layout — only about 6,500 yards — can be intimidating. However, Staiano used the course’s lack of length to his benefit.
“I definitely utilize my length out here,” Staiano said. “It’s definitely a short course and I’m able to take some lines that other guys don’t feel comfortable taking. I make this course shorter than a lot of the other guys and it gives me more scoring opportunities. I just took advantage this week.”
Staiano made three birdies and an eagle on the front nine, but had back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 8 and 9. Staiano birdied 15 and 16 and headed to the final hole with a two-shot lead and finished his round with a bogey.
Ben Geyer placed third at 201, and Phillip Reedy and John Murdock tied for fourth at 202.
The amateur champion, Jackson Solem, tied professional Juan Fernandez for sixth place at 203.
Solem, a fifth-year senior on the University of Denver men’s golf team, has grown familiar with Tiara Rado over the years, playing in competitions on the course since he was a sophomore in high school.
“It’s just a fun event, man,” Solem said. “The golf course is super fun. There’s some short holes, but it’s still challenging. If you make a bad swing, you’ve still got a bogey or double bogey in play every time. It’s just been such a fun event. I’ve gotten to know a lot of people here in Grand Junction. It’s a fun week right before school starts.”
Solem had a standout performance among amateurs in the event. He finished 14 spots ahead of the next-best amateurs, Jimmy Dales and Tyler Severin, who finished in a five-way tie for 20th.
In the post-tournament ceremony, multiple members of the Sinclair Rocky Mountain Open board of directors remarked to Solem that he might be a professional himself the next time he plays in Grand Junction’s premier golf event.
“I just played solid,” Solem said. “I played patient all week. In the past, I’ve been close to being low-am and have played some good rounds here, but I kept getting impatient because it’s a short golf course. If you make a bad swing, you’re going to make a bogey or something. I just tried to give myself as many good looks as I could all week and ended up having a few drop and a few not.”