Jordan Jennings tied for medalist honors for the second straight day, shooting 1-over-par 72 on Tuesday at Tiara Rado Golf Course and leading Montrose to the team title.
Durango’s Anthony Flint also shot a 72, one stroke ahead of Grand Junction’s Carson Kerr and two up on Fruita Monument’s Josh Stouder.
Jennings carded two bogeys and one birdie on the front nine to make the turn at 1-over 37, and his two birdies on the back nine erased back-to-back bogeys on No. 11 and 12.
Flint made two bogeys and one birdie on the front, then parred the entire back nine to tie Jennings.
Kerr was even through his first four holes, but took a triple-bogey 7 on No. 5, but regrouped and shot 2-under 33 on the back, with birdies on No. 16 and No. 18.
Montrose finished at 225 as a team, winning for the second day in a row after claiming the Tiger Invitational at Bookcliff Country Club on Monday. Durango was second at 235, Vail Mountain third at 237, Fruita Monument fourth at 238 and Grand Junction fifth at 240.
Softball
Montrose’s Cora Blowers broke a 7-7 tie in the sixth inning with a three-run home run to lead the Indians (2-5) to a 10-7 victory over Grand Junction at Kronkright Park.
Savannah Picatte and Andi Blowers led off the inning with singles and with one out, Cora Blowers connected. After hitting her home run, Cora Blowers then shut down the Tigers (1-4) — including striking out two of the final three hitters of the game.
Harley Hutto, Ellie Dohm and Emilie Angel each had two hits to pace Grand Junction’s offense.
Palisade 12, Rifle 8: A six-run fifth inning put the Bulldogs in control of the Western Slope League opener at Rifle.
The Bulldogs (5-2, 1-0 WSL) were tied 6-6 but Niveya Rivera led off with a double to center and Ashlynn Leeper drew a one-out walk. An infield single by Trinity Hughes loaded the bases, and Alysha Franco drove Rivera home with a base hit. Ember Hopkins walked to make it 8-6 and with two out, the Bulldogs scored on four passed balls to take control.
Franco went 3 for 5 and drove in two runs for Palisade, and Hopkins and Jordan Bauer also had two RBI, with Bauer going 3 for 4 with a double.
Mikayla Talbott struck out five and walked one in the complete game, allowing eight runs on 15 hits.
Tennis
Fruita Monument dropped a 4-3 dual to Aspen, but No. 1 singles player Wayne Aggen remained undefeated with a 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 10-6 win over Christian Kelly.
Brandon Miller won his No. 2 singles match 7-6 (6-3), 6-0 over Alex Mosher and the No. 2 doubles team of Colton Gechter and Henry Shrader rallied to win their match 4-6, 7-6 (6-3), 10-6.
Grand Junction 6, Vail Mountain 1: The Tigers won five of their matches in straight sets, with Max Nikkari not dropping a game in his 6-0, 6-0 victory over Leo Yang at No. 1 singles.
Matthew Silzell won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles and Evan Geer won a third-set tiebreaker 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 over Kai Otsuki at No. 3 singles.
The Tigers won three of four doubles matches, all in straight sets.