Montrose High School senior Jordan Jennings shot the round of the day Tuesday, capping his high school golf career with a 3-under-par 68 to come from behind and win the Class 4A state championship at the Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs.
Starting the day tied for second, Jennings was 3-under after four holes, then gave two strokes back and made the turn at 1-under 35.
Birdies on a pair of par-4 holes on the back nine secured the championship, although the Indians fell short of winning their fourth straight team title. Montrose finished third with a team score of 472. Cheyenne Mountain won the team title at 459 after a second-round 224, the 100th state championship for the school.
Jennings finished at 144, overtaking first-round leader Mario Dino of Mullen, who shot a 74 and was four strokes back.
“I got off to a great start. I knew I had to,” Jennings, who will play at Colorado State next year, told CHSAAnow.com. “I was making some good putts and hitting the ball a lot better.
“I think I was three strokes back going into the back nine and I just told myself to keep my head up. It’s not over yet, and I’ve got a lot of golf left. I stayed positive, made a few putts coming down the stretch and got it done.”
Kade Hayward shot a second-round 78 to tie for 22nd in the Class 5A tournament at The Club at Rolling Hills in Golden. He wrapped up the tournament with an eagle-3 on the 18th hole, a 485-yard, par 5. The Fruita Monument junior carded three birdies in the round.
Teammate Josh Stouder shaved five strokes off his first round, coming in at 76 to tie for 27th. The Wildcats’ senior carded back-to-back birdies on No. 9 and No. 10 and was 2-over on the back nine.
Carson Kerr tied for 40th, also shooting better in the second round with a 77 for Grand Junction. His three birdies couldn’t offset a pair of double-bogeys. He played the back nine first and was only 3-over at the turn.
Grand Junction’s Dylan Beagle shot a second-round 84 to finish tied for 64th with a 174.
Aspen’s Nic Pevny was the only golfer in Class 3A to shoot under par for the tournament, claiming the state title at Dos Rios Golf Club in Gunnison.
Pevny carded three birdies on the front nine and one more on the back to offset three bogeys and won the title by three strokes over Moffat County’s Thayer Plewe. Pevny shot even-par 71 and finished at 140. Plewe shot 73 in the second round and finished at 143.