Mica Jenrette won three events and placed in the top four in each discipline of the heptathlon over the weekend for Colorado Mesa, winning the event with 5,022 points at the Maverick Invite and Multi at the CMU track complex.
Jenrette won the 100-meter hurdles in 10.92 seconds, the 800 meters in 2:19.93 and threw the shot put 37 feet, 8 inches. She was second in the high jump, 200 meters and javelin and was fourth in the long jump to beat Avery Wright of Colorado School of Mines by 122 points.
Several Mavericks attained provisional marks for the Division II national championships.
Kiana Jackson won the women’s triple jump with a provisional mark of 39-4. Eddie Kurjak was second in the men’s high jump with a qualifying height of 6-8¾.
Elijah Williams qualified in the 100 meters, winning in 10.48 seconds, and just missed a second standard in the 200, winning in 21.44 seconds — the provisional mark is 21.26.
Justin Thompson’s second-place long jump of 24-1¾ was a provisional distance, and Gavin Korkeakoski won the javelin with a qualifying distance of 192-5.
Mark Testa won the men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:38.96, Dawson Heide won every event in the men’s decathlon in a two-man competition between he and teammate Logan Hafey, scoring 7,207 points. Justin Blanton won the 400 meters in 48.31 seconds and Hayden Riley won the shot put (53-3).
Kira MacGill won the 1,500 meters in 4:38.49 and Jordan Burnett won the 400 meters (56.14) and the 200 meters (24.87) in the Mavs’ final tuneup before the RMAC Championships, which begin April 28 in Chadron, Neb.
Beach Volleyball
The Mavericks came up one match short in their quest to repeat as the AVCA Small College national champions, losing 3-0 to the University of Tampa in the championship match.
After defeating Concordia University-Irvine 3-0 in the semifinals, the Mavericks couldn’t knock off the Spartans in the finals at Hickory Point Beach in Tavares, Florida.
CMU finished the season 19-8, setting a program record for wins in a season. Macie Lachemann and Holly Schmidt received All-America honors as the top pair on one of the three highest-placing teams, finishing their season 21-15. Schmidt won 48 matches in her career, a program record. Lachemann, Tye Wedhorn and Sabrina VanDeList are tied for second with 46 wins.
Wedhorn and VanDeList went 23-8 and Savannah Spitzer and Hahni Johnson, playing No. 2, went 24-8, a program record for single-season wins, and finished the season on a nine-match winning streak.
Men’s Lacrosse
The Mavericks continued to dominate RMAC play, crushing CSU Pueblo 22-5 to improve to 3-0 in conference play and 10-2 overall.
AJ Switzer scored five goals and had a pair of assists. Hunter Holcomb scored three and James Steinke, Jed Brummett and Braden Lowe had two each.
Mesa led 9-1 after the first quarter and 17-2 at halftime. With a 53-35 shot advantage, CMU was never challenged by the ThunderWolves (1-9, 1-3), going on an 11-1 scoring run to open the game.
Women’s Lacrosse
Led by Carolina Ohngemach’s four goals, the Mavericks swept the doubleheader against CSU Pueblo with a 19-1 victory.
Colorado Mesa (7-5, 6-1 RMAC) scored the first 12 goals of the game, all in the first half, and more than doubled the number of shots taken, 32-15. The Mavs scored on three of five free-position shots and got goals from 11 different players.
Melanie Evans, Justine Anderson, Kiley Davis, Taylor Jakeman and Ali Bryant scored two goals each. Keeper Shannon Murphy wasn’t challenged often by Pueblo (1-10, 0-7), but made six saves.
Softball
The offense managed only two runs as Regis swept CMU 10-2 and 4-0 at Bergman Sports Complex, dropping the Mavericks into third place in the RMAC with eight games remaining.
The Rangers (28-18, 25-11 RMAC) jumped from fourth to second place in the conference by winning three of four games against CMU (26-17, 24-11), which hosts league leader Colorado Christian this weekend.
Eight walks in the opener helped Regis run away with the game, but the Rangers had 12 hits against Hannah Sattler and Marisa Nehm.
Down 6-0, the Mavericks finally got on the board in the fifth inning when Iliana Mendoza singled after Brandi Haller walked, putting runners at the corners.
Olivia Litzen singled to left to get one run home and Makayla Westmoreland followed with an RBI double to left. Kylie Harpman struck out seven and walked only two for the Rangers.
Mesa had only three hits in the final game of the series, getting shut out for the first time in conference play this season.
Kennedy Vis (6-5) took the loss, allowing four runs on five hits in the first four innings. She walked only one and struck out two.