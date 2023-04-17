Mica Jenrette won three events and placed in the top four in each discipline of the heptathlon over the weekend for Colorado Mesa, winning the event with 5,022 points at the Maverick Invite and Multi at the CMU track complex.

Jenrette won the 100-meter hurdles in 10.92 seconds, the 800 meters in 2:19.93 and threw the shot put 37 feet, 8 inches. She was second in the high jump, 200 meters and javelin and was fourth in the long jump to beat Avery Wright of Colorado School of Mines by 122 points.