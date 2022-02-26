Mica Jenrette defended her RMAC women's pentathlon title Friday on the first day of the conference indoor track and field championships in Gunnison.
Jenrette scored 3,594 points, improving on her national provisional score from earlier this season and possibly moving into the top 10 in the nation, winning the final events. Her point total is second in program history, behind her own score of 3,781 in last year's national indoor meet.
Jenrette was second in the 60-meter dash, running a career-best time of 9.15 seconds, then tied for first in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 3 inches. She owned the final three events, winning the shot put with a best throw of 35 feet, 3.4 inches, the long jump (17-3¼) and then won the 800 meters by nearly 15 seconds, finishing in a season-best 2 minutes, 24.07 seconds.
Jordan Brockman was fourth and Hope Matteson fifth in the pentathlon, scoring 19 of the Mavericks' 37 points on the first day of the meet.
Shaya Chenoweth placed second in the long jump (18-8), which is a national provisional distance, with Chian DeLoach fourth. Lindsay Parsons placed seventh in the 5,000 meters and CMU reached today's finals in six sprint and hurdles races.
On the men's side, Dawson Heide leads the heptathlon with 3,001 points after four events. Heide won the 60-meter dash in 6.81 seconds and the high jump and was fourth in the long jump to take a 76-point lead over Thorben Hast of CU-Colorado Springs.
Garrett Searls tied for fourth in the high jump (14-10.34). in the long jump, Justin Thompson earned the bronze medal with a leap of 23-8.25, The CMU men are in today's finals of the 60 hurdles, 60-meter dash, 400 meters and 200 meters. The mile run and 3,000 meters are also today, along with the high jump, triple jump and shot put for both the men and women.
Beach Volleyball
Colorado Mesa dropped a pair 3-2 decisions to Texas A&M-Kingsville and Stephen F. Austin in the Texas A&M-Kingsville Invitational in the Mavericks' season opener.
Macie Lachemann and Holly Schmidt went 2-0 at No. 2, beating Kingsville 23-21, 21-14, then won a three-setter against Stephen F. Austin 14-21, 21-18, 15-4. Jesse Megenhardt and Jada Hall won their No. 3 match against Kingsville 23-21, 21-14, and Savannah Spitzer and Hahni Johnson claimed a 21-17, 21-15 victory at No. 1 against Stephen F. Austin.