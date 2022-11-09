Think back to recent games: which pass catchers have made the most impact?

Jerry Jeudy seems to have turned a proverbial corner across the past three games, despite an irritating inconsistency during the previous two-and-change seasons. There’s something to be said for his trade target status at the deadline, even if teams failed to meet Denver’s asking price. Tight end Greg Dulcich is an intriguing addition who has reinvigorated a slowly dying Broncos’ offense, scorching linebackers and overpowering defensive backs to open up the passing attack.