Think back to recent games: which pass catchers have made the most impact?
Jerry Jeudy seems to have turned a proverbial corner across the past three games, despite an irritating inconsistency during the previous two-and-change seasons. There’s something to be said for his trade target status at the deadline, even if teams failed to meet Denver’s asking price. Tight end Greg Dulcich is an intriguing addition who has reinvigorated a slowly dying Broncos’ offense, scorching linebackers and overpowering defensive backs to open up the passing attack.
Conspicuously absent is Cortland Sutton, who has exactly one touchdown catch in the 15 games since he signed a 4-year, $60.8 million extension. The wideout with a dominating physicality has been almost nonexistent, even after the Broncos made an alleged quarterback upgrade by jettisoning Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock and bringing in Russell Wilson. The argument that Sutton needed a quarterback upgrade to succeed has never held much weight — he was a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 with a QB committee of Lock, Joe Flacco and Brandon Allen. But now, true or not, the perception is that he’s cashed that check and checked out.
The Broncos have two reasons to cut down on Sutton’s targets for the next few games. First, they’d send a message to Sutton that he needs to earn his current contract if he’d like a future one. Second, it would open up more snaps for K.J. Hamler, who deserves the extra playing time for doing a lot with very little.
Across the past three games, the speedster from Penn State has five catches on 10 targets with zero drops. He’s had exactly 100 yards receiving and even chipped in 23 yards rushing on two carries. There’s a big play in store when Hamler touches the football.
It more than just the explosive statistics. A defining moment of this season took place after the final play of Denver’s 12-9 overtime loss to Indianapolis. A frustrated Hamler — seconds after running wide open in the end zone for a potentially game-winning score — slammed his helmet to the turf in frustration after Wilson instead forced a pass to Sutton, who was draped by defenders.
This particular point isn’t meant to criticize Sutton. People show emotion and handle disappointment in different ways. But during a do-or-die turning point in the season, who does Nathaniel Hackett want out there? A guy with fire is needed. So far, that’s been Hamler. If anything, maybe some time away will spark the aggression and physicality that Sutton used to earn his payday.
There’s also an alternate path where the Broncos opt to run more three wide receiver sets instead of the formations with two tight ends and a single back. Under coach Pete Carroll and his various offensive coordinators, the Seahawks utilized three-wide sets with tremendous efficiency. During the 2021 season, Seattle had three receivers on the field 67% of the time, up 1% from their mark in 2020. Wilson is obviously more comfortable with those formations.
Beyond that, according the NFL.com, more than 60% of offensive snaps leaguewide in 2022 have been with a three WR, one TE and one RB skill grouping.
Whether it’s decreasing Sutton’s usage or opening up the offense with different personnel, it’s crucial that Hamler be given a larger share of the targets in coming weeks, especially if the Broncos want to turn things around.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
Whether it’s an indictment of Malik Willis or the ultra-conservative play calling of Tennessee, the Broncos are only two-point road underdogs as of Wednesday afternoon. The Titans are 5-3 this season but 6-2 against the spread and have gone over in only two of those games.
The Broncos have gone under seven times in eight games, but the over/under line of 37 points against the Titans is tied for their lowest of the season. When the Broncos and Jets had the same line in October, the teams still managed to go under by combining for 25 points.