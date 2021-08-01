Frankie Jezioro's sixth-inning home run was Grand Junction's only run of the night Saturday in a 7-1 loss to Missoula.
The Rockies (35-25, 9-4 second half) managed only five hits, but four were for extra bases. They struck out 11 times, leaving nine men on base.
Missoula's Domingo Pena (7-1) faced only three batters over the minimum through five innings before Jezioro's leadoff home run in the sixth.
Israel Fuentes (4-2) allowed five runs on 10 hits, striking out five in 5 2/3 innings. Missoula (43-18, 8-5) scored single runs in the first, third and fifth innings, then added two in each of the sixth and seventh innings.
Dondrei Hubbard finished with two of Grand Junction's five hits, including his 19th double of the season. Josh Elvir and Jose Gutierrez also doubled.
The Rockies' overall lead on Ogden is down to one-half game in the Pioneer League South Division, and they have a 2 1/2-game lead on Boise in the second half.
The Hawks' game against Idaho Falls on Saturday was suspended after five innings with the Chukars leading 7-5. That game will be completed today, followed by a seven-inning game. Billings' game at Rocky Mountain was also rained out Saturday and will be made up as part of a doubleheader today in Colorado Springs.