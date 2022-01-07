Basketball players know that when your shot is falling, you keep shooting.
Skylar Johnson had that feeling Thursday night for the Fruita Monument High School boys basketball team.
The senior scored a career-high 32 points — including making seven 3-pointers, to lead the Wildcats to a 55-44 victory at Glenwood Springs.
Johnson's scoring spree started early, when he scored 11 of Fruita's 19 points in the first quarter. Johnson scored eight points in the second and third quarters and ended his night by scoring five points in the fourth.No other player scored more than six points for the Wildcats (4-6).
The Demons (3-8) scored just five points in the second quarter and trailed 44-28 entering the fourth quarter. They did score 16 points in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late.
Heritage 61, Central 47: The Warriors (3-7) couldn't keep up with a strong Eagles (7-1) offense.
Central scored 14 points in the second and fourth quarters, but only nine in the first and third. Meanwhile, Heritage scored 23 points in the second quarter to build a 34-23 halftime lead.
Christian Miller and Braylen Scott led the Warriors in scoring with 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Girls
Fruita Monument 46, Glenwood Springs 33: The Wildcats (8-2) held the Demons (5-5) to only 14 first-half points en route to their second straight win.
The Fruita defense surrendered just seven points in the third quarter, creating a cushion large enough to withstand a 14-point fourth quarter from the Demons.
Olivia Campbell led the Wildcats with 13 points and Jillian Buck added eight points.
Central 50, Douglas County 37: The Warriors (8-1) cruised past the Huskies (3-6) for Mary Doane's best nine game start in her 10 seasons as head coach.
Girls Wrestling
The District 51 Phoenix won both of their matches at the Durango triangular, topping the both Ignacio and the host Demons 60-0.
The Phoenix won all five contested matches against Ignacio and the four contested matches against Durango by pin. Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate (111 pounds), Regan Dare (118), Appolonia Middleton (127) and Kenya Contreras (147) all pinned their way to wins in both duals. Laurel Hughes (136) won by pin against Ignacio and by forfeit against Durango.