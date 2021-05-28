Every year, there are baseball players who are overlooked, underplayed or outright ignored by four-year colleges. Florence-Darlington Technical College (S.C.) coach Preston McDonald calls them “juco bandits.”
Sometimes they’re angry, sometimes they’re rebuilding a career. They’re all hungry and driven.
Add in that the Stingers (46-6) are a relatively young program — started in 2005 — and have only one other trip to the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, and it’s safe to say the team has a chip on its shoulder.
McDonald wouldn’t have it any other way.
“These guys were looking for a place to go where they could win games and potentially make it to Grand Junction,” McDonald said. “And, yeah, they have a chip on their shoulders.”
That fearlessness spread into scheduling.
The Stingers have logged as many miles as any team in the field and traveled to a tournament hosted St. John’s River State College in Florida. There they faced Miami Dade, another addition to JUCO’s 10-team field, and Florence-Darlington won 6-4.
All told, the Stingers are 22-3 in road games and a perfect 8-0 in neutral site games, a good sign when traveling across the country to Grand Junction.
“We tried to play as tough a schedule as humanly possible,” McDonald said. “This is a team that’s battle-tested as possible and prepared for the end of the season.”
That competitiveness starts on the mound, where the Stingers feature a broad range of arms. Ten pitchers have thrown at least 20 innings and no single pitcher has logged more than 49 innings.
“You look at some of these other programs and you have guys throwing 100 innings or more,” McDonald said. “We don’t have one guy throwing more than 50. We’ve started 12 different pitchers and done a lot of work this spring to develop guys and that depth is extremely important when you get to a tournament like this. You might be playing for seven days and you need to be able to hand the ball to a bunch of different guys and feel comfortable with the decision.”
It was Hunter Parks who clinched Florence-Darlington’s trip to Grand Junction. The redshirt freshman tossed seven innings with 11 strikeouts and only one earned run as the Stingers beat Monroe College (N.Y.) 13-1 in the East District title game. The University of South Carolina commit has a perfect 6-0 record with 54 strikeouts and a 1.63 earned run average in 38.2 innings.
“Coming in, Hunter was one of the top juco prospects,” McDonald said. “But he was snake-bit. He had some different issues through the season, but we’re happy to have him healthy and playing well at the right time.”
The Stingers also feature Nathan Williams, a freshman who has logged 48⅓ innings, 75 strikeouts and an opposing batting average of .150, all team-highs. He’s also the only pitcher to throw a complete game for Florence-Darlington this season and was the Region X Pitcher of the Year.
“Nathan was originally supposed to come out of the bullpen,” McDonald said with a laugh. “But he pitched so well that we had to start him. He’s been tremendous.”
On the other side of things, the Stingers can do a little bit of everything. They’re among to top 30 teams in NJCAA baseball in every major hitting category, as well as stolen bases. McDonald described the team’s offensive approach as balanced and pointed to the team’s patience in drawing 259 walks.
They’ve also been hit by 86 pitches this season, a point of pride with the team.
“That’s honestly something we work on and it’s important,” McDonald said. “If a pitcher throws in and he knows you’re going to turn and not jump out of the way, he’s going to think twice before going in again. Maybe he misses out over the plate next time. It all ties into these guys being patient and having a great approach.”
The anchor of the lineup is catcher J.T. Marr, who leads the Stingers with a .462 batting average, 16 doubles and 59 RBI. The redshirt freshman provided power in Florence Darlington’s district championship game with a grand slam. He’s struck out only 16 times in 132 at-bats.
But Marr’s value goes beyond eye-catching stats. He’s calling pitches, something McDonald said is usually reserved for the pitching coach.
“He just understands the game and he’s tremendously mature for his age,” McDonald said. “He’s a tremendous teammate and super talented, and as a leader, you can’t just talk the talk, you have to walk the walk, too. He lives right off the field, he’s a tremendous student and College of Charleston is going to be extremely happy with the young man they’re getting.”
Redshirt freshman infielder Luke Wood brings the speed, with a team-high 22 stolen bases to go with 71 hits, another team-best.
Two other contributors, Scott McDonough and Patrick Baggett, returned for an extra year at Florence-Darlington after losing a postseason to the COVID-19 pandemic. McDonough leads the team with 14 home runs and Baggett — a finalist for Region X Player of the Year two years ago — has been a solid contributor down in the order.
“It just goes to show how much depth we have and how much talent we have contributing one through nine,” McDonald said.
During the Stingers’ last trip to Grand Junction, they didn’t play until Game 7, sidelined for all of Day 1 of the tournament and most of the Day 2. Florence-Darlington fell to McLennan Community College (Texas), then was sent packing by eventual champion Chipola College (Fla.) less than 48 hours later.
Despite the brevity of the appearance, it was invaluable for McDonald. The coach said it was a challenge dealing with the logistics of bringing 40 people across the county and now he has experience.
He also has a better feel for Suplizio Field.
“In my last trip here, we bunted in the first inning of that first game and I’m definitely not doing that again,” McDonald said, laughing. “That’s definitely not the thing to do. You can’t string together enough singles, enough bunts, to keep up with those teams hitting a few three-run homers a game in a park built for homers. We have to score runs and keep the ball down. That’s the plan.”