052423-otc-juco.jpg

METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

The Alpine Bank Junior College World Series opens with its first game at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Suplizio Field. JUCO brings with it 10 teams from across the country, games every day for a week, fireworks and enthusiastic crowds. For tickets, tournament bracket and information, go to jucogj.org.

 METRO CREATIVE CONNECTION

It’s time to pick your teams because the field is finalized for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.

This year, there’s a first time for anything. None of these 10 teams have won the World Series.