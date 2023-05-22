It’s time to pick your teams because the field is finalized for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
This year, there’s a first time for anything. None of these 10 teams have won the World Series.
Delgado Community College (Louisiana) and Johnson County Community College (Kansas) won their respective district tournaments to round out the 10-team field.
Delgado downed Seminole State College (Oklahoma) in extra innings to win the South Central district. The Dolphins led 1-0 after the fifth inning before allowing an RBI double in the eighth. In the 10th inning with one out, Josh Alexander doubled to center field to score Cole Stromboe and clinch the Dolphins’ first JUCO appearance since 2016. In five JUCO appearances, the Dolphins are 1-10.
Johnson County’s win came over the reigning championship runner up Cowley County (Kansas). The Cavaliers lost to the Tigers 7-2 in their first game on Sunday before bouncing back with an 11-2 win. This is the Cavaliers’ first JUCO appearance since 2014 and, in two appearances, they have zero wins.
This year’s JUCO field is light on blue bloods and heavy on underdogs. Four teams have never been to Grand Junction: Andrew College (Georgia), Weatherford College (Texas), Gaston College (North Carolina) and Salt Lake Community College.
Rounding out the field, excluding Sunday’s qualifiers, are the College of Central Florida, Shelton State Community College (Alabama), Wabash Valley College (Illinois) and Blinn College (Texas).
