Walt Bergman no longer has to make sure he has a shiny quarter in his pocket on Thursday night during the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
The despised coin flip that occasionally came into play after Game 17 is no more.
The disclaimer on the tournament bracket that for years read: If three teams remain at Game 18, the team with the most games played receives a bye to Game 19. In the case of a tie for games played, a coin toss will determine the bye.
Every once in awhile, the coin flip was needed, with one team celebrating like crazy when Bergman’s quarter landed in its favor.
The NJCAA Division I baseball committee voted to do away with the rotating bracket pairings and instead seed the 10 qualifying teams, starting in 2020.
Well, we all know what happened in 2020 …
This year’s tournament is seeded for the first time, with a seven-person Division I baseball committee determining via a Zoom video conference the No. 1-10 teams, which were placed in the bracket accordingly.
The Division I baseball tournament was the only NJCAA championship that was not seeded, said Mike Saddler, the chair of the Division I baseball committee and the athletic director at Colby Community College in Kansas.
Gone is the 10-year rotating schedule for first-round matchups, one that often pitted two of the best teams in the country right off the bat.
“It was time to seed it to protect the top seeds,” Saddler said. “It’s not fair if this district and that district are 1 and 2 in the polls and 1 and 2 overall and a random rotation has them matching up at (9) a.m. on Saturday and one of them has to play through the losers’ bracket.”
Case in point: In 2018, Walters State (Tennessee) and Chipola College (Florida) met in Game 4, with Walters State winning 8-6 and dropping the defending national champion into the losers’ bracket. The Indians won three elimination games in three days, including a wild 14-13, 10-inning game against Iowa Western, to get back into the top half of the bracket, where, after a day off, they met Walters State.
Chipola won that game 8-6, leaving three teams remaining at Game 18, with Chipola and Walters State both playing five games and San Jacinto College-North (Texas) playing four. The Gators automatically were slotted into Game 18, and Walters State, only moments after losing the game, won the coin flip to move into Saturday’s championship game.
The Indians eliminated San Jacinto on Friday night, then knocked off Walters State 10-7 in the title game, playing seven games in eight days.
The 10 district tournaments had to finish by last Sunday — all 10 teams had qualified as of May 22 — and the baseball committee met Monday morning via Zoom to hash out the seeds.
Saddler, who is also on the NJCAA basketball committee, said baseball should be a little easier to seed than basketball because there are no at-large bids.
“Unlike the basketball tournament, you’re not trying to sift through who else deserves to be here,” Saddler said. “It’s here’s your teams, rank them. We’ll look through who (they played) and what they’ve done and make an educated guess. We don’t have all the resources the NCAA does to lock everyone in a conference room for 10 days and sift through it. We’ll look at the information we’ve got and do our best to seed it.
“Generally speaking, who the top two or three teams and who the bottom one or two teams (sort themselves out). It’s the middle that gets complicated, who 3 through 8 are.”
COVID-19 restrictions kept the majority of teams from traveling across the country for early season games, especially teams in colder climates, which often travel to Texas or Florida in February. That cut down on some information the seeding committee could consider when deciding where to place teams.
Because a 10-team tournament makes for a wonky bracket, settling on the game order was a challenge, Saddler said. In any seeded tournament, the top seeds get rewarded by having — on paper — the easiest route to the championship.
Most tournament fields are divisible by eight, with those that aren’t usually employing play-in games or first-round byes. Ten-team tournaments are rare, especially those that don’t use first-round byes or play-in games.
“It’s a one-of-a-kind bracket,” Saddler said. “Seeding it is one thing, now, figuring out where to put the teams in that bracket to make it work was somewhat of an adventure. If the bracket went as it should based on seed, if we put these teams here, how does that work out? ... We had to keep shuffling and adjusting and tweaking to try and find the best spot to give the top seeds the best route to a championship and reward them for being a top seed.”
Saddler said his office was starting to resemble the garage of John Nash depicted in the movie, “A Beautiful Mind,” with brackets everywhere.
“I probably had 15 different versions when we were working through it,” he said. “I had them sent out to people, ‘What do you think about this? What about that? Does this work?’ ”
The only coin flips that will happen now is for which team is home in the losers’ bracket. As long as teams are in the winners’ bracket, the higher seed has the option to be home or away. And believe it or not, some coaches will opt to hit first. Saddler referenced one year in the district tournament in Kansas, one team kept losing coin flips but kept winning as the visiting team, so when it did win the flip, the coach elected to stay in the visitor’s spot.
The first factor in determining which team gets a bye to the championship game if three teams are in the running after Thursday’s play is still most games played. After that, the bracket note reads: “If there is a tie for games played, the team that won the head-to-head match up in the tournament shall receive a bye to Game 19.”
If the three remaining teams all have one loss and it can’t be settled by head-to-head competition, then it goes to the final line in the note: “...the higher seed shall advance to Game 19.”
“We talked through a lot of stuff,” Saddler said, including awarding the bye to the higher seed and eliminating the other tiebreakers, but decided against that. “I think there was some merit to the team that has played a bunch of games and keeps winning and did what they had to do probably is a good way to do it. And then if you did have a tie (for most games played), then default to the higher seed.”
Saddler was front and center in 2018 when Chipola went from elation after winning the game to dejection over losing the coin flip — and the emotion in Walters State’s dugout was exactly the opposite.
“To have it based on something other than a coin flip is good,” Saddler said. “That was disheartening a couple of years ago when one of them won the game and then lost the coin flip and the team that lost is pumped because they just won a coin flip to go to the championship. Even though they lost the game, they won a coin flip. This makes it cleaner in that, you’ll know, teams will know before the game if this happens, then this, if this happens, then that, not so much, OK, game’s over, now let’s go flip a coin and see whether we’re playing a game or sitting a game.”