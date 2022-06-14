San Jacinto short stop, Harold Coll, 1, watches for the ball after Central Arizona's Kiko Romero, 7, slides into second base in Tuesday's JUCO game one at Suplizio Field. Central Arizona took the win with a final score of 16-4.
A slew of players who captivated Grand Junction at the 64th Alpine Bank Junior College World Series were honored by making the National Junior College Athletic Association’s All-American teams, which were released on Monday.
The first team includes pitcher Jacob Bimbi and infielder Brian Kalmer of Wabash Valley College (Illinois). Walters State Community College (Tennessee) was represented by pitcher Kohl Drake and infielder Caleb McNeely. Infielder Caleb Cali from the College of Central Florida and outfield Bryce Madron from Cowley College (Kansas) are the remaining players.
The second team includes Daily Sentinel JUCO MVP Kiko Romero (OF) from Central Arizona College, infielder Bradke Lohry, outfielder Jonathan Hogart from Wabash, and pitcher Jacob Misiorowski from Crowder College (Missouri). Brayden Davidson, an infielder who was on the 2021 Florence-Darlington Technical College (South Carolina) team but did not make a JUCO appearance last season, was also picked for the second team.
Making the third team is pitcher Ben Chestnutt from Central Florida, pitcher Jake Knapp from Walters State, infielder Cole Fontenelle from McLennan Community College (Texas), infielder Ryan McCoy from Wabash, and outfielder Joe Quelch from Harford Community College (Maryland).
The honorable mentions include McLennan pitcher Wyatt Cheney, San Jacinto College-North (Texas) pitcher Chris Stuart and Crowder infielder Peyton Holt.