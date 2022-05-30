In the summer of 1982, the Middle Georgia College baseball team spent three days on the proverbial chopping block during the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
After dismantling Mesa Community College (Arizona), shutting out Umpqua Community College (Oregon) 13-0 and manhandling McLennan Community College (Texas) 15-5, the Warriors ran into Seminole State College (Oklahoma) and were handed a 15-5 defeat.
“We felt like we were going to win the whole thing,” said Jerry Slagle, a pitcher with the team. “(Seminole State) had their ace starting, we didn’t. They had a bye, we didn’t. We still felt good about it. We felt like we were the best team in the country.”
Middle Georgia bounced back to defeat Mesa by a double-digit margin, setting up a tough challenge. They’d have to beat the team that beat them not once, but twice.
The Warriors used a bases-loaded double play to escape the first game with an 11-10 victory, setting up a winner-take-all contest on Friday.
One night later, the Warriors turned in an 11-7 win and celebrated their national championship in front of a packed Friday-night crowd.
Now, 40 years later, eight members of the team returned to Suplizio Field for the first time on Saturday evening. They were honored before Game 7 between Snead State and McLennan on Sunday night.
The 1982 team finished with a 53-3 record during a season that included a 42-game winning streak. More than half of those victories were by double digits.
After their time at Middle Georgia, everyone scattered. Of the 22 players on the team, 20 went on to play NCAA Division I, Division II or professional baseball.
Even after all that time apart, arriving back in Grand Junction, many things felt the same.
“It’s been 40 years and we’re old now,” Slagle said with a laugh. “We’re watching the coaches get inducted into the (NJCAA Coaches) Hall of Fame and we were older than most of the coaches. But we played golf this morning and we joked that it’s like we picked up where we left off. It’s interesting hearing the memories and the details of things. Guys will remember certain things and it will be like, ‘oh, yeah, I forgot about that.’ It’s been very special.”
Even walking into the stadium, memories poured back for the group. Much of Suplizio Field has changed. There’s the Hamilton Family Tower, new bleachers around much of the diamond and a video board in right field. But walking through the parking lot was a source of memories by itself.
“We were just talking, while we were out standing in line, about Kal Daniels and how he hit one over the center-field lights,” said Bo Taylor, the winning pitcher from the championship game. “It was going up as it went out. It didn’t pass under the lights, it went over them.
“But when you think about a bunch of men getting together 40 years later to celebrate anything and still be happy and healthy, that’s great. To have that bond and to be able to come to this place, the very special place, to celebrate, that means a lot to us. And to share it with all of us not here and those who couldn’t make it.”
The group reminisced about the quality of the team. In addition to Daniels, who spent seven years in Major League Baseball with a .285 career batting average, 11 more players went on to play professionally in some capacity.
Coach Robert Sapp was inducted into the JUCO Hall of Fame in 1995 with 777 career wins. Middle Georgia, which has since been consolidated with Macon State College and converted to a four-year school, has four national championships. The Warriors had a 40-21 record across 13 trips to Grand Junction.
“It’s been great to be back with everybody,” June Munford, the team’s first baseman, said. “A great experience.”