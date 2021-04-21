Patience is a virtue, JUCO fans.
Tickets for this year’s Alpine Bank Junior College World Series go on sale this morning at jucogj.org (under the “Visitor Information” tab). Tickets will be sold online only and will be electronic, not tournament punch cards.
Tournament organizers received the go-ahead Tuesday from the Mesa County Health Department to open ticket sales. Suplizio Field has been approved for full capacity.
Fans purchasing tickets can have them emailed to them or sent to their smartphone, and can print out tickets at home to have scanned at the gate, or have them scanned on their phones. Fans will get tickets for each game of the tournament, whether they buy reserved seats or general admission tickets.
Fans can still “share” their tournament passes with others electronically.
Tournament passes only are being sold now, not single-game tickets, but there’s a new option to buy day passes for those who plan to only attend one day of the tournament.
With more fans allowed to attend than previously expected, there will be options to reserve seats as well as having general admission areas.
The GA sections are A-D down the right-field line and sections R-V down the left-field line, plus the outfield bleachers.
General admission passes are $35, with general admission day passes $15 for Sunday through Monday and $12 Tuesday through Thursday.
Reserved grandstand passes (sections I-Q, from behind home plate to third base) are $80, with reserved day passes $18 for Saturday-Monday and $15 from Tuesday-Thursday.
Reserved “Tower” seats (sections E-H behind the first-base dugout) are $140, with day tickets $22 for opening weekend and $18 Tuesday-Thursday.
The JUCO World Series begins May 29 and runs through June 5 at Suplizio Field.